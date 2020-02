Hello traders,

USDCAD may have ended a three-wave, A)-B)-C) correction within a bigger wave 2 at the 1.294 level, from where a new rise started developing. Current rise is sharp and impulsive, so this suggests further upside. That said, a break above the 1.332 level would confirm more upside, ideally in a five-wave manner, accompanied by pullbacks.

USDCAD, daily