Coronavirus fears escalate again overnight. US & Canadian job reports up next.



USDCAD Global markets are displaying broad risk-off tones this morning as the coronavirus news flow gets increasingly more negative. There are now 61 confirmed international cases aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise liner thats been moored in Yokohama for two weeks. Singapore has raised its Disease Outbreak Response System condition to orange from yellow (on par with SARS), after three new cases with no known China links have been detected. Confirmed cases in China now stand at 31,161 while deaths are at 636. The Chinese January trade data report has now been cancelled because of the coronavirus, local copper traders have just declared force majeure, and Toyota has announced it will keep its Chinese factories closed for at least another week. It certainly feels like this could be another freaky Friday for markets as traders cast serious doubts on Chinas ability to return to work next week. On the immediate docket however are the US and Canadian employment reports for January, out at 8:30amET. Expectations are as follows: US Non-Farm Payrolls: +160k US Wage Growth: +0.3% MoM and +3.0% YoY US Unemployment Rate: 3.5% Canadian Employment Change: +15k Canadian Unemployment Rate: 5.6% Dollar/CAD has edged back above the 1.3300 mark as todays risk-off tone hits the yuan and commodity currencies as usual. We think the 1.3350s (early September 2019 highs) would be the next logical upside target for the market should we get strong US and weak Canadian data. The opposite outcome however (weak US and strong Canadian data) would likely mark a near term top for USDCAD as wed see a reversal back below 1.3300, which could then put serious pressure on the 1.3270s support level. USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY MAR CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Euro/dollar finally succumbed to the weight of its poor technical chart structure in NY trade yesterday, and it appears traders are finally paying attention to the hard German manufacturing data, which is not getting any better. Yesterday saw the release of a very poor Industrial Orders number for December, and today it was reported that German Industrial Output also came in way below expectations for the final month of 2019 (-3.5% vs -0.2%). This has now seen EURUSD slump to its next chart support level in the 1.0950s. This level will very much be the pivot for price action heading into the US NFPs in our opinion. EURUSD HOURLY APRIL GOLD DAILY GBPUSD Sterling recorded a poor NY close yesterday by virtue of prices closing firmly below the 1.2960 support level, and while this should be precipitating more sellers to come into the market, we think what were seeing here this morning is the typical reluctance to add to positions ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls release. A weak number could hockey-stick save GBPUSD and get the market firmly back above the 1.2960s whereas a strong number could cause some panicky long liquidations from the funds which could easily target the 1.28 handle. GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Australian dollar is not having fun time of it today as USDCNH breaches the 7.0000 level again on escalating coronavirus fears. Some relatively upbeat comments and economic forecasts out of RBA Governor Lowe and the SOMP last night has long been forgotten as the markets re-price for China not returning to some sense of normal next week. Chart support in the 0.6670s has now been swiftly retested and we think only a weak US NFP number can save this market here. AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Dollar/yen is naturally pulling back a tad this morning amid the negative overnight news flow. The US Non-Farm Payrolls report is eagerly awaited up next at 8:30amET. A strong report should see traders attack the early January highs in the 110.10s whereas a weak report we likely see recent buyers take profit, which could see the market retest the 109.40-50s. USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY GERMAN 10YR BUND YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



Recent articles from this author Coronavirus fears escalate again overnight. US & Canadian job reports up next.

China to lower tariffs on $75 billion of US goods starting next week

Markets go risk-on after more Chinese intervention

China intervenes to calm its capital markets

Countries taking matters into their own hands after soft WHO emergency declaration

About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17