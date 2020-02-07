Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - February 7

*Coffee the worst performing commodity of the YEAR

Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets

Cocoa - YTD up 14.72%

Speculators continue to pile into the market driving it up to new contract highs while the level of open interest continues to grow. Funds are piling into the market leaving a small gap in the charts. With the hot dry weather in the Ivory Coast we can expect smaller production numbers.

From a technical perspective the trend traders continue to maintain long positions still from January 10th at 2588 and with support at 2721 and sell triggers down at 2745. A move down through 2745 puts them on the sidelines. I would expect traders that are long to add to their positions and trail stops.





If you haven't ordered a complimentary 2020 Futures Calendar & Reference Guide, we will have some of these available to send out. This is your go-to resource for Government & Industry Report Dates, Contract Specifications, Futures and Options Expiration Dates. *Available to U.S. residents only.

You can request yours here: Blue Line Futures 2020 Pocket Calendar

If you are using barchart you will need to copy and paste this link to register

https://www.bluelinefutures.com/ps-pocket-calendar



