Good Morning from Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for February 7, 2020.





Grain markets continue to monitor updates on the coronavirus scare across the globe as traders look towards the next USDA Supply and Demand report and its estimates for foreign product demand in a post "Phase One" era.





Average estimates for Tuesday's USDA Supply and Demand report show analysts expecting 2019/20 corn ending stocks at 1.864 billion bushels, soybean ending stocks at .443 bb, and wheat at .954 bb. USDA commented that the report will not include Phase 1 trade details about China's purchase commitments, but that the deal is being factored into the numbers.





Brazil's corn production is expected at 100.85 million tonnes and their soybean production is estimated at 123.65 mt for next week's report. Argentina corn is thought to be 49.97 mt, and their soybean production is estimated at 53.15 mt.





Corn export sales during the most recent week ran 1,338,531 metric tonnes (1,247,802 for 2019/20). This was in-line with the 700,000 1,450,000 trade expectation. This was the best old crop sale in seven weeks. Soybean sales during this period ran 707,835 metric tonnes (703,835 for 2019/20). This was in-line with the 400,000 900,000 trade expectation. This was the largest sale for this specific week in seven years. Wheat sales during this period ran 338,559 metric tonnes (all for 2019/20). This was in-line with the 200,000 750,000 trade expectation. This was the lowest sale in four weeks.





China's President Xi says the country is confident and capable of defeating the coronavirus which has plagued parts of the country. Traders continue to monitor the situation as a widespread outbreak would wreak havoc on markets.





Consumer health will be monitored by traders today with Nonfarm Payrolls, Average Hourly Earnings, Unemployment Rate, and Average Workweek reports all set to be delivered at 7:30 AM CST this morning.





Beef export sales of 18,730 tonnes were reported in the weekly report. We dont have a good year/year comparison due to the lack of data last year for one more week (due to the government shutdown). Year to date beef sales are at 234,874 tonnes. Pork export sales of 29,455 tonnes were noted. That was under the previous three weeks of 30,000 39,000 tonnes. Year to date sales are at 641,691 tonnes.





Cash Cattle bids of $120 imply the best we may see is $122 this week. That would be steady. Dressed bids are at $192 implying packers would buy at $194/$195. That would also be steady with last week.





Limit-up trade was seen in the hog market yesterday on encouraging headlines. Tyson Foods, the nation's second largest pork processor and number twelve hog producer stated, "We're filling additional orders to China and we've seen year over year increases of nearly 600% in the first quarter." Rich Nelson cautions, however, "It is a comparison against a time when China had not even started buying yet. Any sales number compared with last year's level that was almost zero is going to sound amazing."





Weekly pork production data showed average dressed barrow/gilt weight was at 214 lbs. That is +0.5% year/year. That is unchanged from the prior week.





Hog traders are noting upside gaps that may need to be filled in on the April chart from 65.15 to 65.82.





Dressed beef values were mixed with choice up 0.21 and select down 1.98. The CME Feeder Cattle Index is 141.53. Pork cut-out values were up .05.