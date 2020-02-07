Hello traders,

Bund is trading in an uptrend despite recent sharp and strong weakness from the 179.50 area. We see latest drop as a sharp corrective wave 4 that is part of an uptrend from 2018 lows, and which may have found a low near the Fib. ratio of 50.0 (168.0-169.0 region). If that is the case, then further upside may follow into wave 5 in a five-wave manner. However, there is also a possibility that the drop from 179.5 level was leg A of a wave 4, so a deeper pullback can still be underway.

German BUND, daily