RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.

So even an acquittal CANNOT save the market but as I mentioned last week, that whole trial is and was a diversion from reality of the markets and financial irresponsbility going on by central banks and world leaders. More and more bad news continues to pour into the market about the real effects of the coronavirus and potential impacts on the global economy. 41 tested positive for cruise liner on cruise liner off coast of Japan. Just this evening, German manufacturing data came very poorly (down 2.1 % vs. forecasted up 0.6 %). Tomorrow, of course, we have a big report in Non-Farm payroll. CNBC even reported today aggressive buying of puts in the SPY. Why in the world would somebody trade a DERIVATIVE OF A DERIVATIVE OF A DERIVATIVE? are they that of cheapskates? You can easily buy puts in S&P futures and skip a middle man. But the point is that more put buying is occurring given bad news fundamentally on growth potential for the global economy but ALSO for the technical aspects. If you look at the chart below you will see a double top forming in the last 2 weeks and the commitment of traders shows large and small speculators having liquidated length going neutral in the last month in the ES. If anybody noticed today like I did, we formed double tops on both ES and YM starting on January 20th, dipping down and rallying lately until today when we saw SHOOTING STARS form technically in both markets today on February 6th, 2020. and then Dow Jones Index futures Here is the 20 year history of the S&P futures chart which shows 11 year bullish streak which is unprecedented and has resulted in 504 % return from bottom to TOP! It is about time we have a correction! The January 2020 candle shows a STAR, which usually has signaled a change in direction and mostly has been signified at least a temporary correction. The February candle now is poking above the bollinger band. Although the long-term RSI does not show a sign of overbought, this does not mean much in long-term chart even in 2008, when the market crashed the long-term chart DIDN'T show an overbought signal either. Another chart I like to look at also is the spread between NQ and ES, usually on 2:1 basis. In years past, when NQ x 2 gets overbought or oversold vs. ES, it is usually a sign that it will correct. So NQ is a leading indictor of the ES and overall stock market. If we look at the overbought conditions of the spread, you can see that the market in general is ripe for correcting. BOTTOM LINE: We still like out bearish stance on the stock market (and also specific high-priced luxury stocks) and being long the VIX. Target for ES is 2500 and VIX 60-75 levels. Best Regards Edgard Cabanillas President, Alpine Trading LLC + 1 949 357 4948 edgard@alpine-trading.net www.alpine-trading.net RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.



About the author Edgard Cabanillas

Edgard Cabanillas brings 22 years of commodities trading experience to his everyday work in the futures and cash businesses that he develops. Starting in 1994, he began his trading career with a major grain exporting company until 2001. Subsequently, he started brokering cash grain and other ag markets in the U.S.and overseas. At the time, he focused on cash grain trading in wheat, corn, and soybean complex and futures spread trading. Since his start as a Series 3 broker in January 2010, Mr. Cabanillas has incorporated his passion for spread trading in the grain and ag markets into other futures markets such as the energies complex and soft commodities markets. With a view to risk and diversification, he offers his clients overall risk and portfolio management that can help guide their investment interests. You can reach him via phone at 949-357-4948 or via email at edgard@alpine-trading.net.