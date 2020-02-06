DJ Food-Price Growth Slowed in January as Meat Prices Fell

By Joe Wallace

International food prices rose to their highest level in five years in January, but the pace of growth slowed as meat prices fell for the first time in a year, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations said Thursday.

The FAO’s overall food-price index rose 0.7% in January from December, hitting its highest level since December 2014. Prices had increased by more than 2% in the final two months of 2019.

Growth continued to be driven vegetable oil, the price of which rose 7% as strong demand from the biodiesel sector drained supplies. The FAO said vegetable-oil prices rose further in the first half of January, but fell back as traders grappled with uncertainty about how the U.S.-China trade deal and the outbreak of coronavirus would affect demand.

Meat prices fell for the first time since January last year, slipping 4% as imports fell in China and elsewhere in Asia during the Lunar New Year holiday.

WHEAT:

General Comments: Wheat markets were higher in very slow trading. Prices are weaker in recent days in the face of lower prices in Europe and Russia, but these prices seem more stable now and futures prices have rebounded. Futures are also working off an oversold status on the charts in Chicago. Russia offered lower prices that got traded in the world market. Egypt bought at prices lower than those seen in recent weeks. The situation there is changing as Spring comes closer in Russia. Spring means that the next Winter crop will break dormancy and start to grow. It is expected to be a good crop after good growing conditions were seen over the Winter. That means the producers will be much more interested in selling.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get dry conditions. Temperatures should trend to near to below normal this week. Northern areas should see mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will average near to below normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry weather. Temperatures should be above normal in the west and below normal in the east.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed. Support is at 551, 545, and 539 March, with resistance at 566, 576, and 579 March. Trends in Kansas City are mixed. Support is at 464, 459, and 457 March, with resistance at 477, 481, and 490 March. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed. Support is at 531, 526, and 520 March, and resistance is at 540, 541, and 543 March.

RICE

General Comments: Rice was a little lower in consolidation trading. Futures appear to be comfortable in a range for now but the trends longer term are still up and US fundamentals suggest higher prices are coming. Prices are profitable for producers. Some are also selling the next crop locking in 1200 plus prices on the Board. More selling from producers of the next crop is expected on any further rally attempts. Demand for US Rice remains generally positive and the export sales pace in general has been very good. The US domestic market is now quiet with the harvest mostly done and no one real interested in selling.

Overnight News: The Delta should get showers and rains through the middle of the week. Temperatures should be near to above normal by the end of the week.

Chart Analysis: Trends are mixed. Support is at 1343, 1335, and 1326 March, with resistance at 1374, 1388, and 1400 March.

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn and Oats closed higher and held to the recent trading range. It was a very quiet session. Both markets have been holding despite of all the troubles in China as China has never been a big buyer of Corn in the US. The Coronavirus has threatened world trade in all agricultural goods. Export demand has been disappointing, but it was great last week, and ethanol and other industrial demand is in trouble with weaker petroleum prices. Petroleum prices managed to rally a little yesterday as well. Export demand remains an open question despite the big sales last week and the trade deals consummated in the last couple of weeks with Canada, Mexico, and China. There are many quality concerns about Corn loaded from PNW ports as this Corn comes from the northern and northwestern Midwest and the quality of Corn produced in these areas was called poor. Much of the improved ethanol demand will be seen if and when China starts to buy. Feed demand was improved as seen in the latest quarterly stocks report that showed less supplies on hand than expected. There is little Corn available to the domestic cash market. The market has been short Corn as farmers have been holding.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are mixed. Support is at 377, 375, and 371 March, and resistance is at 383, 388, and 392 March. Trends in Oats are mixed. Support is at 302, 298, and 295 March, and resistance is at 310, 312, and 317 March.

DJ Ethanol Production Kicks Downtrend — Market Talk

11:21 ET – Ethanol production levels bounced back after two weeks of losing steam, according to EIA data. US ethanol production as of Jan. 31 rose to 1.081M barrels a day, up 52,000 barrels from last week. Additionally, ethanol inventories fell by 770,000 barrels to 23.474M barrels, the EIA says. These results are unexpected for ethanol, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Asia that purportedly hindered export demand for US agricultural products including ethanol. However, corn futures have stayed steady since today’s figures were released, with the March corn contract down 0.6% to exactly $3.80 a bushel.

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans and the products were mixed, with Soybeans and Soybean Oil trading higher and Soybean Meal trading lower. New buying from China is expected with a Phase One deal between the US and China now complete. However, news that the Coronavirus had broken out in China and rapidly spread around the globe hurt demand ideas immediately as China might not buy or will buy a lot less than forecast. Wire reports indicate that China bought 10 cargos of Soybeans from South America, so these ideas are false. China has already asked for more flexible terms due to the virus outbreak and this was granted, but the US wants to participate in the end. Future demand for US Soybeans will depend on the price of US Soybeans and those from Brazil and Argentina. Lower prices there will hurt overall demand here, and lower prices are very possible in Brazil. Brazil is harvesting now and yield reports from the field indicate that a bumper crop is coming. Argentina has been dry but is expected to get rains in the near term. Many US producers have put their Soybeans into storage and not selling. This has caused basis levels to firm in the country and at the Gulf of Mexico.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are mixed. Support is at 879, 869, and 866 March, and resistance is at 888, 889, and 891 March. Trends in Soybean Meal are mixed to down with objectives of 285.00 March Support is at 287.00, 286.00, and 283.00 March, and resistance is at 292.00, 295.00, and 296.00 March. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed. Support is at 3100, 3040, and 2980 March, with resistance at 3170, 3210, and 3260 March.

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Canola was higher along with the price action in Chicago Soybean Oil and Malaysian Palm Oil. A weaker Canadian Dollar was also supportive. It was a short covering rally from speculators. Farmers are not selling. Palm Oil was higher on short covering from speculators and price action in Chicago. Production is lower so the demand loss will not be felt as much.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed. Support is at 457.00, 448.00, and 445.00 March, with resistance at 463.00, 466.00, and 474.00 March. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed. Support is at 2700, 2630, and 2580 April, with resistance at 2860, 2910, and 2970 April.

Midwest Weather Forecast: Some rain and snow over the middle of the week, mostly south of Chicago. Temperatures should average near normal tomorrow, then trend to near to above normal.

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

February +47 Mar +165 Mar +100 Mar +50 Mar +12 Mar N/A

March +54 Mar +112 Mar +53 Mar

April +54 May +110 May +45 May

