Below is from, " Haunted By Markets" in a chapter entitled, " The Era of the Speculator Has Returned." I penned the article back on January 11, 2007. The thrust of the article was show what the US ag-markets did in the years 1972 to 1973 when Russia was a big buyer of grains coupled with weather issues that seem to pop up every other year.

Today, I am in the camp that views the trade deal with China signed only a few weeks ago as, "new found demand" similar to the demand from Russia way back when. I am also in the camp that believes climate change will spark sharply higher prices for a wide variety of ag-markets as it did in the 1970s and 1980s.

Anyway, here are a few examples from Haunted By Markets in a chapter entitled, The Era of the Speculator Has Returned . I hope you find my ramblings of interest.

What grain producers and traders will be facing in years ahead will be price movements similar to what was seen in the 1970s. Corn and wheat stocks are historically tight and soybean stocks, though not there yet, will be there by 08. That means for at least the next three years, the price swings seen in the grain complex will be reminiscent of the 70s. In the 70s, there were no commodity funds and there was no battle going on between livestock producers that want corn for food or ethanol plants that want corn for fuel.

Yet, the price movements were staggering nonetheless. Here is a small peek at what happened in '72 to '73.

CORN-In Jan. '73, July corn futures were as low as $1.40 a bushel but on the next to the last trading day before the contract expired, prices closed at approx. $2.60 a bushel. On the final day of trade, prices exploded upward and closed at $3.80 a bushel, a rise of $1.20 in one final day of activity.

Wheat-In early '72, July wheat was trading as low as $1.40 but the contract expired, went off the board so at $3.50 a bushel. In the 70s it was soybean prices that were the strong link in the complex in the opening years of the decade. Today, the strong link for now is corn. But here is what soybean prices accomplished in the early 70s. In Jan. 72, soybean prices traded as low as $3.15 a bushel but in early June, 73 they hit $12.90 a bushel. By mid-July, a month later, they were back down to $6.40. But there is more!

From mid-May of 73, soybean prices rose from $8.75 a bushel to $10.25 and the market was limit-up bid for seven consecutive trading days. That was a $1.50 a bushel rise in seven sessions. Those short could not exit and those wanting to buy the market could not do so.

And the bull (old crop 73 versus new crop 74) soybean spreads expanded to historic wide ground. The spreads moved from approx. $1.25 nearby futures over the distant months to $6.50 over, a gain of $5 a bushel. The way that was accomplished was brutal: On some days, nearby soybeans were limit-up while new crop limit down. That happened several days in a row and in particular during that seven-day period in May, 73 when prices were limit up bid for nearby futures for a total move of $1.50 a bushel.

Moving forward, the fate of most US ag markets rests with China and their needs and climate change. Those two forces, China being new found demand and the whims and ways of Mother Nature are the wild cards for the US ag-markets. And those two wild cards tell me, loud and clear, the upside for most markets is far greater than the downside. The unfolding scenario is similar to the 1970s and the 1980s.

