Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the April contract is trading lower for the 2nd consecutive session down another 17 points at 119.00 continuing its bearish momentum as this market still has room to run to the downside in my opinion.I have been recommending a bearish position from the 124.50 level and if you took that trade the stop-loss now stands at 123.07 which has been reduced as the chart structure will improve on a daily basis therefor lowering the monetary risk.

The next major level of support stands around the 117.50 level and if that is broken as I've talked about in many previous blogs I think prices will test the 110 area in the coming weeks ahead as prices still look expensive in my opinion so continue to place the proper stop loss.

Cattle prices are trading far below their 20 day & 100 day moving average as this trend is getting stronger on a weekly basis as the chart structure will also improve in next week's trade as the volatility is starting to come to life as I think that will expand to the downside.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

