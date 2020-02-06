February 6, 2020
STOCK INDEX FUTURES
Stock index futures are higher for a fourth day with S&P 500 and Dow futures advancing to record highs in the overnight trade. Much of the strength is linked to news that China said it willlower levieson $75 billion of U.S. goods next week.
Jobless claims in the week ended February 1 were 202,000 when 215,000 were expected.
U.S. nonfarm productivity was up 1.4% when an increase of 1.5% was anticipated.
In spite of the negative impact of the coronavirus, I anticipate U.S. stock index futures prices will end up higher in the first quarter.
CURRENCY FUTURES
The U.S. dollar advanced to a nine week high on the belief that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in adding more accommodation to the banking system than other major central banks.
The greenback was also supported by the U.S. jobless claims report, which was less than estimated.
The euro currency gained on news that Germanys construction sector expanded at the fastest pace in 10 months in January and was the second fastest over the last two years.
The construction Purchasing Managers' Index increased to 54.9 in January from 53.8 in December.
INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES
Futures are lower, as flight to quality longs are liquidated, in light of advancing stock index futures.
There was additional pressure on futures when the smaller than expected U.S. jobless claims report was released.
Federal Reserve speakers today are Robert Kaplan at 8:15 and Randal Quarles at 6:15 PM.
In light of the negative impact of the coronavirus on global economic growth, major central banks will come under pressure to add more accommodation.
However, the perceived need for more accommodation has receded over the past few days.
Based on financial futures markets, currently there is a 62% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its September 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 63%.
SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE
March 20S&P 500
Support 3330.00 Resistance 3363.00
March 20 U.S. Dollar Index
Support 98.030 Resistance 98.280
March 20Euro Currency
Support 1.10130 Resistance 1.10420
March 20Japanese Yen
Support .91040 Resistance .91330
March 20Canadian Dollar
Support .75160 Resistance .75400
March 20Australian Dollar
Support .6736 Resistance .6774
March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds
Support 160^10 Resistance 161^20
April 20Gold
Support 1553.0 Resistance 1575.0
March 20 Crude Oil
Support 50.34 Resistance 52.30
March 20Copper
Support 2.5750 Resistance 2.6250
