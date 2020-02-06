February 6, 2020

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

Stock index futures are higher for a fourth day with S&P 500 and Dow futures advancing to record highs in the overnight trade. Much of the strength is linked to news that China said it willlower levieson $75 billion of U.S. goods next week.

Jobless claims in the week ended February 1 were 202,000 when 215,000 were expected.

U.S. nonfarm productivity was up 1.4% when an increase of 1.5% was anticipated.

In spite of the negative impact of the coronavirus, I anticipate U.S. stock index futures prices will end up higher in the first quarter.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar advanced to a nine week high on the belief that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in adding more accommodation to the banking system than other major central banks.

The greenback was also supported by the U.S. jobless claims report, which was less than estimated.

The euro currency gained on news that Germanys construction sector expanded at the fastest pace in 10 months in January and was the second fastest over the last two years.

The construction Purchasing Managers' Index increased to 54.9 in January from 53.8 in December.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Futures are lower, as flight to quality longs are liquidated, in light of advancing stock index futures.

There was additional pressure on futures when the smaller than expected U.S. jobless claims report was released.

Federal Reserve speakers today are Robert Kaplan at 8:15 and Randal Quarles at 6:15 PM.

In light of the negative impact of the coronavirus on global economic growth, major central banks will come under pressure to add more accommodation.

However, the perceived need for more accommodation has receded over the past few days.

Based on financial futures markets, currently there is a 62% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its September 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 63%.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

March 20S&P 500

Support 3330.00 Resistance 3363.00

March 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 98.030 Resistance 98.280

March 20Euro Currency

Support 1.10130 Resistance 1.10420

March 20Japanese Yen

Support .91040 Resistance .91330

March 20Canadian Dollar

Support .75160 Resistance .75400

March 20Australian Dollar

Support .6736 Resistance .6774

March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 160^10 Resistance 161^20

April 20Gold

Support 1553.0 Resistance 1575.0

March 20 Crude Oil

Support 50.34 Resistance 52.30

March 20Copper

Support 2.5750 Resistance 2.6250

