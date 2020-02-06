B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Get our Trading Education Foundations video course for FREE! https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trading-education Links must be copied and pasted if reading from Barchart

E-mini S&P (March) Yesterdays close: Settled at 3335, up 35.50 Fundamentals: The S&P surged to set a fresh record high ahead of the close yesterday and with a global tailwind extended gains overnight. Chinas Ministry of Finance announced they will halve retaliatory tariffs as a sign of good will beginning February 14th. Tariffs on $75 billion of U.S imports will drop from 10% to 5% and from 5% to 2.5%. This could also set the table for China watering down purchase commitments in the Phase One deal due to Coronavirus. The Peoples Bank is China has not added liquidity since injecting about $80 billion Monday and Tuesday. Additional measures ranging from liquidity to RRR cuts are expected and becoming priced in. Europe is joining the party amid strong earnings and participation from the banking sector; a key reason that the S&P has outpaced tech since yesterdays open. The NQ has yet to take out yesterdays early record, but that certainly does not mean its failing, instead going through a healthy consolidation; technically, the chart looks extremely healthy and we will cover levels it must hold in the Technical section below. Domestic data and news in Washington have also provided a tailwind. ISM Non-Manufacturing beat expectations yesterday, but maybe a larger headline was the blowout ADP Payrolls report. The private survey printed 291k ahead of tomorrows Nonfarm Payroll and after President Trump hit on the strong job market in his State of the Union address Tuesday. Maybe, he was eluding to confidence in Januarys upcoming read. Additionally, the Senate official acquitted the President at his impeachment trial yesterday. Stocks like Trump and the probability of four more years has lifted investor sentiment. Nonfarm Productivity and Initial Jobless Claims are due at 7:30 am CT. Dallas Fed President Kaplan, a 2020 voter, speaks at 8:15 am CT.

Technicals: Price action is firm at the onset of U.S hours although off the overnight highs. Resistance in the NQ at 9468.25 has seemingly held rallies attempts in check despite the S&P breaking out to a new record high. We find each extremely healthy while trading out above

Crude Oil (March) Yesterdays close: Settled at 50.75, up 1.14 Fundamentals: Crude Oil is again struggling to hold a rally to $52. Price action surged by 4.5% yesterday before backing off sharply as talks among OPECs technical committee carried into today, a third session. As we noted here, Saudi Arabia was spearheading an effort to cut production by up to 1 mpbd. It emerged yesterday that Russia was strongly opposing the effort and talks collapsed this morning with no agreement despite Saudi Arabia offering a compromise of 600,000 bpd. Russia said they must further look into the fundamentals. With Crude Oil trading in a bear market, we do find it surprising that the committee could not find some common ground even if negligible. Yesterdays EIA data was not bullish but given the API survey and oversold conditions, the sector was buoyed by a build of 3.355 mb of Crude and a small draw in Gasoline when compared to APIs +4.18 mb of Crude and +2.057 of Gasoline.

Technicals: Rallies are being sold, but we find this more fundamental than technical given the collapse of OPECs meeting for now. Our momentum indicator is steady at

Gold (April) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1562.8, up 7.3 Fundamentals: The bulls, fundamental and technical, have worked stealthily to battle yesterdays weakness. Although Gold is up a meager $3 its 1% off yesterdays swing low. ISM Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing both beat expectations this week and stocks are at record levels. Additionally, the 10-year Note rejected an inversion with the 3-month Bill Monday and has risen by 10% from 1.50% to nearly 1.70% on the week. Lastly, the Dollar Index is at a four-month high. Dallas Fed President Kaplan, a 2020 voter, speaks at 8:15 am CT. Taking todays stability with a grain of salt, this could merely be a consolidation ahead of tomorrows Nonfarm Payroll and this report would have the final say as to where Gold finishes the week barring an escalation of the Coronavirus narrative.

Technicals: Gold settled right at our Pivot yesterday and has battled to find support above our rare major four-star level at

