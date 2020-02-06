The Nemenoff Report 02/06/2020



Financials: Mar. Bonds are currently 0’05 higher at 161’09, 10 Year Notes 0’01 higher at 130’18.5 and 5 Yr. Notes 0”00.25 lower at 119’21.00. Quite a week with plenty of volatility as the Bond market ranged between 160’15 and 164’05. Given all the news (Coronavirus, Trump impeachment exercise, friendly State of the Union speech, Equities at all time highs, Energies crashing, etc.) this rise in volatility should come as no surprise. Support remains at 159’15 and resistance at 165’10. Grains: Mar. Corn is currently 1’2 lower at 379’4, Beans 2’4 higher at 882’4 and Wheat 4’2 lower at 557’2. These markets continue to sell off on rallies. However, being a closet contrarian, I’m still waiting for a sharp break to play the long side of Corn. Cattle: Live and Feeder Cattle fell sharply over the last week pushing Apr.LC below 120.00 and Apr. FC below 138.00, levels not seen since September. I want to be a buyer on any further breaks. Silver: Mar. Silver is 18 cents higher at 17.77, down approx. 22 cents for the week. I remain long. S&P’s: Mar. S&P’s are 8.75 higher at 3343.50. This market is once again in new upside unchartered ground. Earnings, Trump easing of tariffs by China, and the chance of a vaccine for Coronavirus all have contributed to the 100.00+ rally over the last week. I feel we are at least 12 months away from a viable vaccine and that next earning’s season will reflect the current global slowdown due to the virus. Think out of the money puts and/or put spreads. Currencies: As of this writing the Mar. Euro is 3.5 higher at 1.10255, the Yen 5.5 lower at 0.91180, the Pound 32 lower at 1.2970 and the Dollar Index 0.8 lower at 98.150. I still favor the Euro and Pound and a seller in the D.I. Regards,

About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com