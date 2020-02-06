Watch us on RFD-TV, today at 12:45pm CT! Breaking: Chinese officials said they will reduce tariffs on $75 billion worth of US goods, a positive development in implementing Phase-1. These adjustments will go into effect on February 14th. If you haven't ordered a complimentary 2020 Futures Calendar & Reference Guide, we will have some of these available to send out. This is your go-to resource for Government & Industry Report Dates, Contract Specifications, Futures and Options Expiration Dates. *Available to U.S. residents only. You can request yours here: Blue Line Futures 2020 Pocket Calendar or email Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com Corn (March) Fundamentals : Corn futures are struggling to find direction, in a time of year where new news is hard to come by. Export sales this morning came in at 1,247,800 metric tons, up 1% from last week and 57% above the 4-week average. We believe money flow and technicals will continue to be the leading catalyst for price action. Technicals : The market pressed up against our pivot pocket yesterday, for the second straight day. The bulls failed to find any conviction at these levels which keeps the ball in the bears court. Lower highs last week and lower highs this week are intact. This could potentially take us to lower lows. 375-377 is MUST HOLD line in the sand for bulls, a break and close below opens the door for a retest of the contract lows at 365 . Bias: Neutral Previous Session Bias: Neutral Resistance: 392-394 ***, 407 -411 **** Pivot: 384 -387 Support: 375-377 ***, 365-365 **** Soybeans (March) Fundamentals : Tariffs on soybeans will be trimmed by 2.5% starting on February 14th, a silver lining and a good first step in implementing Phase-1. Export sales this morning came in at 703,800 metric tons, 76% over last week and 29% above the 4-week average. Technicals : Soybeans have attempted to rally the last two sessions but failed to hold gains into the close, this is starting to look like a bear flag on the chart. We liked being on the buy-side at these levels, over the last week, but we are not getting the action we want to see so we are moving our bias to outright Neutral. Bears have the technical advantage until we see consecutive closes out above 888 -890 . Bias : Neutral Previous Session Bias: Neutral/Bullish Resistance: 888 -890 **, 899-902 ***, 920-924*** Pivot: 875-880**** Support: 865-867 **, 841 **** Chicago Wheat (March) Technicals : Chicago wheat futures pressed up into our pivot pocket again but are failing to stabilize above it, we have defined that pocket as 559 -562. As mentioned in the last two reports, this is a pocket we like selling against because we believe a longer-term top could be forming. If the bears can defend this pocket, we could see the chart continue to form a bearish head and shoulders pattern. 542-545 is significant support, this was tested and held last week. If we break and close below here, we would expect to see the selling accelerate. Bias : Bearish/Neutral Previous Session Bias: Bearish/Neutral Resistance: 573 -578 ***, 598-601 *** Pivot: 559 -562 Support: 542-545 ****, 525-528*** Kansas City Wheat (March) Technicals : Kansas City wheat futures managed to consolidate higher over the last two sessions but that may be coming to an end. Futures are under pressure to start todays trade which could take us back to the recent lows. Our significant technical support pocket comes in from 453 -458 . This pocket represents a key retracement, 200 day moving average, and the breakout point from December 16th. A break and close below here could accelerate the selling and take us back into the mid 430s. Cotton (March) Technicals : Cotton futures are continuing to consolidate, but bulls will need to see more conviction on the buy-side, otherwise this could be setting up for a bear flag. 67.80-68.00 will be an inflection point for the market, the bears have the advantage until the bulls can achieve consecutive closes above here. If the bears can defend resistance, we would look for a move towards 63.70-64.02 soon. Bias : Neutral/Bearish Previous Session Bias: Neutral/Bearish Resistance: 69.00**, 70.92**, 71.96** Pivot: 67.80-68.00 Support: 63.70-64.02***