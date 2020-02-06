Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - February 6th

*Coffee the worst performing commodity of the YEAR

Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets

Learn Strategies to trade futures and options like the pros with more than 40 hours of educational videos and Q&A sessions Blue Line Futures Trading Education If you are using barchart you will need to copy and paste this link in your browser to register https://www.bluelinefutures.com/ps-trading-education

Cocoa - YTD up 10.59%

Talks that West African producers are still behind on their 2020 processing targets in all four major growing regions and hot dry weather continue to impact the growing season we are seeing futures continuing to press higher. With outside markets shrugging off Coronavirus fears U.S. equities hitting all time highs, I would expect futures to continue to track higher.

Trading Perspective

From a technical perspective the trend traders continue to maintain long positions still from January 10th at 2588 and with support at 2731 and sell triggers down at 2712. A move down through 2712 puts them on the sidelines.