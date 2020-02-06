|
|
Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - February 6th
Thursday, February 06, 2020
by Phillip Streible of Blue Line Futures
|
Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - February 6th
*Coffee the worst performing commodity of the YEAR
Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets
Learn Strategies to trade futures and options like the pros with more than 40 hours of educational videos and Q&A sessions
Blue Line Futures Trading Education
If you are using barchart you will need to copy and paste this link in your browser to register
https://www.bluelinefutures.com/ps-trading-education
Cocoa - YTD up 10.59%
Talks that West African producers are still behind on their 2020 processing targets in all four major growing regions and hot dry weather continue to impact the growing season we are seeing futures continuing to press higher. With outside markets shrugging off Coronavirus fears U.S. equities hitting all time highs, I would expect futures to continue to track higher.
Trading Perspective
From a technical perspective the trend traders continue to maintain long positions still from January 10th at 2588 and with support at 2731 and sell triggers down at 2712. A move down through 2712 puts them on the sidelines.
Sugar - YTD up 9.84%
Sugar continues to track higher on production issues and shrugging off the weaker Brazilian Real. White sugar in London had hit 2 year highs yesterday so continue to expect this bullish trend to continue.
Trading Perspective
The trend traders are still long with entries back on January 6th at 13.73 and with the market settling at 14.73 the first level of support comes in at 13.96. The sell triggers are down at 13.936and is a place to get out not a place to reverse.
Use the link below to sign up for a FREE trial of one or all six of our daily commodity research reports. Be sure to click the Breakfast report to receive daily in your email inbox.
Register here: The Blue Line Express
For Barchart users: https://www.bluelinefutures.com/blfps-if-free-trial
Orange Juice - YTD down 5.36%
Trading Perspective
OJ prices are continuing to track the Brazilian Real lower and is targeting 90 on the weekly charts. Only a punch through 1000 would awaken the bulls. Looking at the trend traders shorts were triggered at 95.60 back on Jan 13th and with the market settling at 93.75, they are back in the black. First area of resistance is 95.32 and buy stops are at 96.56.
Coffee - YTD down 23.67%
Trading Perspective
Trend traders have been short coffee since January 24th at 110.15 and with the market settling at 97.75 they are comfortably ahead on the week. First level of resistance is up 99.88 and buy triggers are at 112.72. That is the level they would blow out of positions, not the level they would initiate longs.
If you have any questions about markets, trading, or opening an account please let us know!
You can email us at info@BlueLineFutures.com or call312-278-0500
BlueLineFutures.com
Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.
Recent articles from this author
- Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - February 6th - Thursday, February 06, 2020
- Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - February 4 - Tuesday, February 04, 2020
- Blue Line - Technical Spotlight - March Crude Oil -February 3 - Monday, February 03, 2020
- Blue Line Breakfast Report - Weekend Edition - Friday, January 31, 2020
- Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 31 - Friday, January 31, 2020
About the author
Phillip Streible is a Series 3 licensed Chief Market Strategist at Blue Line Futures and specializes in working with clients in developing futures and options strategies in the metals markets. As the Chief Market Strategist his goal is to show clients how to anticipate, recognize and react to bull and bear market conditions through the use of fundamental and technical analysis techniques that help them to define risk. With more than 16 years of experience working with clients, Phillip ran one of the largest retail commodities desks while at Lind-Waldock where he focused on metals, energies, currencies and agricultural markets.