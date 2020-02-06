China to lower tariffs on $75 billion of US goods starting next week



USDCAD Chinese authorities were at it again overnight; churning out more positive soundbites for the financial markets in the hopes that this would take the attention off the worsening coronavirus situation on the ground. This time the focus was on tariffs and how China would lower levies by 50% on $75 billion of US goods starting next week. Moreherefrom the BBC. This saw markets adopt a risk-on tone in late Asian trade today, but this optimism has since been tempered back following a Global Times tweet that suggested Beijing might invoke an emergency clause to essentially go back on purchase promises that were made in the phase one trade deal. GT:: CHINA IS LIKELY CONSIDERING USING A TERM IN THE PHASE ONE TRADEDEAL ABOUT NATURAL DISASTER AND OTHER UNFORESEEABLE EVENTS TO LAUNCH A CONSULTATION WITH THE US OVER THE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON THE AGREEMENT...: CHINESE TRADE EXPERT CLOSE TO THE GOVT The official infection count in China has now topped 28,000 and the official number of deaths is now 562; which is maintaining the virus surprisingly steady death rate of 2% and is adding more fuel to speculation that Chinese authorities are massaging the numbers. Were now hearing reports that Chinas northern city of Tianjin, home to 11.5 million people, is beginning lock down procedures. If we combine all this with news that Honda has announced that it will keep its Wuhan plants closed until February 13th, there are many out there speculating that the majority of the Chinese economy wont be able to effectively re-open next week as originally planned. The OPEC+ joint technical committee has supposedly recommended an emergency 600k bpd cut to oil production in the wake of plunging Chinese oil demand (now widely speculated to be down 25% for the month of February), but they have reportedly not yet fully reached an agreementbecause Russia is not on-board:NOVAK SAYS IT'S PREMATURE TO TALK ABOUT AN OPEC+ DECISION RUSSIA: OPEC+ NEEDS TIME TO ASSESS REACTION ON VIRUS: RIA All this relatively more negative news is helping USDCAD hold chart support in the 1.3270s as NY trade gets underway today and we think traders will look for reasons to move the market higher should this level continue to hold USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY MAR CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD The Twittersphere is not being kind to ECB chief Christine Lagarde this morning as she announced a series of listening events as part of the central bank'sstrategic review to help people come to trust us more. Seeherefor the full text of her speech before the EU Parliament. Dont even get us started about how futile we think this process will be until the ECB does some serious soul searching as to what it has done wrong first. Germany reported a much worse than expected Industrial Orders number for December this morning (-2.1% MoM vs +0.6%), but this is oddly not bothering EURUSD traders at all. We still dont like the markets chart structure here though and we feel EURUSD is vulnerable to further weakness should it close below the 1.1000 level again. We think a better than expected US Non-Farm Payrolls number tomorrow could be the next catalyst to push this market lower still. EURUSD HOURLY APRIL GOLD DAILY GBPUSD The sterling sellers are still in charge today following yesterdays MiFiD-II headlines. Moreherefrom CityWire. Chart support at the 1.2960 continues to hold however as the broader USD adopts a more mixed tone heading into NY trade. The overnight headlines for risk sentiment have arguably been mixed, and so we wouldnt be surprised to see GBPUSDconsolidate ahead of the US NFPs tomorrow. GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Australian dollar fell back below the 0.6750s in NY trade yesterday after the combined weight of two better than expected US economic reports (ADP andNon-Manufacturing ISM)proved too much for recent AUDUSD buyers to handle. This has introduced a mild sell the rally mentality ever since, with the 0.6750s now acting as resistance, and we think the emergence of more doubt on the Chinese coronavirus situation has contributed to traderwillingness to sell. RBA Governor Lowe will be speakingtwo times tonight; first at 5:30pmET before the Australian House of Representatives and then 7:30pmET when presenting the RBAs quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy. AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY We think dollar/yen is disappointing the longs this morning because it hasnt broken above the psychological 110 level in overnight trade. The NY close was bullish, yesterdays US economic news was good and of course we got the positive tariff news out of China. However, we think enough doubt has crept back in today about Chinas ability to handle the worsening coronavirus outbreak on the ground and we think this is what's holding back US yields and USDJPYa bit. Think about this too for a secondhow bad must it be in China for them to concede so quickly on tariff relief? Perhaps theyre hoping such action will prompt the US to make a similar good faith gesture? Theyre still in trouble over there and we markets are not really factoring this in. USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY GERMAN 10YR BUND YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



Recent articles from this author China to lower tariffs on $75 billion of US goods starting next week

Markets go risk-on after more Chinese intervention

China intervenes to calm its capital markets

Countries taking matters into their own hands after soft WHO emergency declaration

Fed leaves rates unchanged. BOE hurts doves with rate hold. Coronavirus fears mount.

About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17