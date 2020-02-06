Good Morning from Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for February 6, 2020.





Grain markets are mixed overnight with corn down 1, soybeans up 3, and wheat down 3. Traders continue to monitor the coronavirus situation, but are beginning to look to next week's USDA report as analyst estimates hit the newswires.





China on Thursday said it would halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 U.S. goods last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 deal that brought a truce to a bruising trade war between the world's two largest economies. While the announcement reciprocates the U.S. commitment under the deal, it is also seen by analysts as a move by Beijing to boost confidence amid a virus outbreak that has disrupted businesses and hit investor sentiment. (Reuters)





Allendale released estimates for next Tuesday's USDA Supply and Demand report. We see 2019/20 corn ending stocks dropping to 1,832 million bushels, soybean stocks falling to 320 MB, and wheat stocks lowered to 958 MB. USDA will be adjusting demand via publicly known information about the phase one deal beginning with this report.





Exports sales are set to be released this morning at 7:30 AM CST. Analysts expect to see wheat sales of 200,000 to 750,000 tonnes, corn sales of 700,000 to 1,450,000, soybeans 400,000 to 900,000, soymeal 200,000 to 500,000, and soy oil 12,000 to 60,000 tonnes.





Weekly ethanol production soared from 1.029 million barrels per day in the week ending 1/24 to 1/31. This was a very strong number and 12% over last years 967,000 per day number from last year in the same week. It helped bring our year to date production to only -0.5% year/year. USDAs goal for corn for ethanol is no change.





USDA's attache to Brazil estimates the country's soybean crop at 124.5 million metric tons, slightly higher than USDA's official estimate of 123 mmt on slightly higher acreage and better yields. Soybean exports are estimated at 75 mmt for 2019/20, up from last year's 74 mmt.





Statistics Canada released wheat stocks numbers for the end of December 2019. Total wheat was reported at 24,982 tonnes, below last years 25,109 tonnes, but a bit above the analyst expectations of 24,600 tonnes.





U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday that the United States would have to be tolerant if the fast-spreading coronavirus impaired China's ability to increase purchases of American farm products under the countries' recently signed trade deal. (Reuters) Grain traders in Ukraine, on the other hand, have stated that they do not anticipate exports slowing as a result of the virus. Time will tell.





Economic events out today include Initial and Continuing Jobless claims and 7:30 AM CST and EIA Natural Gas Inventories at 9:30 AM.





The World Organization for Animal Health announced the finding of an "atypical" case of BSE in Switzerland. A 13 year old cow was confirmed with the disease. We're not too concerned about this finding as it was the "atypical" rather than "classical". Atypical BSE is simply a random finding from Mother Nature. If this were classical, that from feed or other sources, it would be a bigger issue.





There were no trades on the weekly Fed Cattle Exchange online live cattle auction yesterday. Three lots were noted in Kansas/Texas with offers of $123. Last week's live based trading occurred at $122.





The weekly Iowa/Southern Minnesota hog weight report showed a drop last week to 286.9 lbs. from the prior week's 287.3. Year over year, last week's weight was 0.5% over last year. That is an improvement over the +1.1% numbers from the prior week.





Dressed beef values were mixed with choice down 0.21 and select up 0.43. The CME Feeder Cattle Index is 141.43. Pork cut-out values were down 2.83.