Lets check which stock could magnify S&Ps gains in case it rallies, and which stocks would be likely to decline the most if S&P plunges. Here are our stock picks for the Wednesday, February 5 Tuesday, February 11 period.

The Stock Pick Update for the Wednesday, January 29 Tuesday, February 4, 2020 period resulted in a gain of 0.39%. The S&P 500 index has gained 0.25% in the same period. So our stock picks were relatively stronger than the broad stock market. Just imagine what long-term advantage we would have when stocks enter a more prolonged downward correction!

Below we include statistics and the details of the previous updates. Only the updates for week-long periods since December 24 are verified by the alerts release on our website, but before we decided to make it available to you, we tested our approach and our stock picks performed very well:

Feb 4, 2020

Long Picks (Jan 29 open - Feb 4 close % change): SLB (-0.67%), VMC (+2.26%), WFC (-0.34%), CNP (+0.72%), CTSH (+0.94%)

Short Picks (Jan 29 open - Feb 4 close % change): ATO (+0.78%), AAPL (-1.73%), PEAK (-0.11%), KMI (+0.28%, ex div. -$0.25), NEM (-0.16%)

Average long result: +0.58%, average short result: +0.19%

Total profit (average): +0.39%

Long Picks (Jan 22 open - Jan 28 close % change): HFC (-2.67%), DD (-6.12%), BEN (-2.34%), XLNX (-3.60%), DIS (-4.21%)

Short Picks (Jan 22 open - Jan 28 close % change): AAPL (-0.28%), FB (-2.03%), HST (-4.09%), COP (-4.11%), WRK (-3.00%)

Average long result: +3.87%, average short result: -2.61%

Total profit (average): +0.63%

Long Picks: DD, CINF, CHD, CSCO, CTL

Short Picks: AMD, FB, IRM, SHW, COF

Average long result: +3.87%, average short result: -2.61%

Total profit (average): +0.63%

Long Picks: VTR, COST, ECL, COG, CSCO

Short Picks: PXD, AMD, VFC, AVB, PEP

Average long result: +1.42%, average short result: +0.79%

Total profit (average): +1.10%

Long Picks: GD, CHRW, CTL, CLX, CSCO

Short Picks: PM, ANSS, HST, JCI, EA

Average long result: -1.15%, average short result: +0.97%

Total profit (average): -0.09%

Long Picks: VTR, CHRW, CF, IDXX, CINF

Short Picks: LLY, MS, AES, DRE, AME

Average long result: +1.12%, average short result: -1.31%

Total profit (average): -0.10%

Average long result: +2.45%, average short result: -1.69%

Total profit (average): +0.38%

Average long result: +0.87%, average short result: +1.30%

Total profit (average): +1.08%

Average long result: -0.03%, average short result: +1.55%

Total profit (average): +0.76%

Average long result: +1.89%, average short result: -0.50%

Total profit (average): +0.69%

Average long result: 1.08%, average short result: -1.50%

Total profit (average): -0.21%

The broad stock market has reached historically high levels recently. The breathtaking correction in December of 2018 was followed by the record-breaking comeback rally. The late October early November breakout led to another leg higher, as the S&P 500 index broke above 3,300 mark. But will the rally continue? If the market goes higher, which stocks are going to beat the index? And if it reverses down from here, which stocks are about to outperform on the short side?

We will provide stock trading ideas based on our in-depth technical and fundamental analysis, but since the main point of this publication is to provide the top 5 long and top 5 short candidates (our opinion, not an investment advice) for this week, we will focus solely on the technicals. The latter are simply more useful in case of short-term trades.

We will assume the following: the stocks will be bought or sold short on the opening of todays trading session (January 2) and sold or bought back on the closing of the next Tuesdays trading session (January 7).

First, we will take a look at the recent performance by sector. It may show us which sector is likely to perform best in the near future and which sector is likely to lag. Then, we will select our buy and sell stock picks.

There are eleven stock market sectors: Energy, Materials, Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Health Care, Financials, Technology, Communications Services, Utilities and Real Estate. They are further divided into industries, but we will just stick with these main sectors of the stock market.

We will analyze them and their relative performance by looking at the Select Sector SPDR ETFs.

Lets start with our first charts (charts courtesy of www.stockcharts.com).

Theres S&P 500s 30-minute chart along with market sector indicators for the past month. The S&P 500 index has gained 1.23% since January 3. The strongest sector was the Utilities XLU, as it gained 7.38%. The Technology XLK gained 6.15% and the Real Estate XLRE gained 4.14%.

On the other hand, the weakest sector was the Energy XLE, as it lost 12.63%. The Financials XLF lost 1.99%, and the Materials XLB lost 1.35%.

Based on the above, we decided to choose our stock picks for the next week. We will choose our top 3 long and top 3 short candidates using a contrarian approach, and top 2 long and top 2 short candidates using trend-following approach:

Contrarian approach (betting against the recent trend):

buys: 1 x Energy, 1 x Financials, 1 x Materials

sells: 1 x Utilities, 1 x Technology, 1 x Real Estate

Trend-following approach:

buys: 1 x Utilities, 1 x Technology

sells: 1 x Energy, 1 x Financials

Contrarian approach

Top 3 Buy Candidates

PSX Phillips 66 - Energy

Technical oversold conditions

oversold Upward correction play

correction Potential resistance level of $94-96

MS Morgan Stanley - Financials

Breakout above short-term downward trend line

Potential upside price target of $56-57

DDDuPont de Nemours, Inc. - Materials

Technically oversold - short-term correction play

Positive bullish Harami pattern

Potential resistance level of $55-57