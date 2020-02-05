Play Turner’s Take Podcast Episode 217 If you are having trouble listening to the podcast, please click here for Turner’s Take Podcast episodes!

New Podcast

In this podcast we go over the money flow into commodities, the big crops coming from South America, possible Chinese ag buying starting Feb 15, and why the WASDE could be bullish as the USDA factors in trade deal demand. Click here to take a listen to this week’s Turner’s Take Podcast!

If you are not a subscriber to Turner’s Take Newsletter then text the message TURNER to number 33-777. You will receive the newsletter and podcast notifications for free!

Macro Markets

President Trump was acquitted in the Senate for both articles of impeachment. This has been quite a week for the President and the GOP. Monday the Democrats shot themselves in the foot in Iowa and the State Of the Union was surprisingly well received (don’t shoot the messenger if you don’t like Trump).

US stocks are rallying as Wuhan Coronavirus fears are subsiding. We are also seeing Index funds building long positions in the commodity markets. Index funds have been liquidating since 2010. It looks like we have reached the nadir and money flow is trending positive again.

SOYBEANS

Brazilian production is estimated at 123 million mt. That is up from 115 last year and a record. Brazil soybeans 15 to 20 cents below US Gulf which is to be expected for this time of year. Spot soybeans have support in the $8.60s and $8.70s. I think soybeans are oversold but we need a catalyst to go higher.

China will be able to buy soybeans (and corn and beef) starting Feb 15. Soybean basis is strong after the futures have sold off 70+ cents. Central IL basis is 10 to 20 under in places we were 50 to 60 under last year. I am hearing similar basis moves year-over-year in Iowa. Farmers should look to lock in basis and sell the next big rally.

I think the WASDE could be bullish for soybeans (see WASDE section below). I think short dated soybean calls could be a good play heading into the report

Continuous Soybeans

CORN

We still see corn range bound. China is auctioning off state reserves because their is a shortage of feed for livestock. US corn is the cheapest in the world right now. China has to buy US ag productions as part of Phase One. They want to do it based on need and market price. I expect China to be buying US corn starting Feb 15. It will not be a lot but it will be enough to rally the market 10 or 15 cents over two or three trading sessions. I like being long old crop heading into the WASDE and the potential for China to buy some corn. If and when we get this rally I’ll take profit on old crop and sell new crop too.

Why sell new crop on a rally? Because based on where Dec Corn and Nov Soybeans are I think we are at 95mm acres corn when the Ag Forum comes out with their estimates later this month. That means new crop carryout could be over 2.5 billion…minimum. If corn rallies 10 to 15 cents then new crop is above $4.00 and we need to make sales.

This is the game plan going forward

A) Sell Dec 20 new crop on strong rallies (above $4)

B) Buy front month futures on steep decline and look to make a nickel or a dime (and keep those new crop hedges on!)

C) If you can store corn then roll Dec 20 to July 21 sometime in mid to late November. We think the market will have about 30 cents of carry next harvest.

D) When you finally sell the cash old crop you should be price $4.30+ on the board and hopefully made some additional nickels and dimes along the way buying old crop on dips against new crop sales.

Call me at 312-706-7610 to get started

Dec 2020 Corn Trending Lower As Carry Erodes Away

Feb WASDE

The USDA’s February WASDE will be released Tuesday, 2/11 at 11am central. I think this is a potential bullish catalyst for soybeans and maybe corn. The USDA does not implement policy into supply and demand estimates until trade agreements are signed and official. This is the first WASDE since Phase One was signed. I think old crop soybeans will see some Chinese buying but the bulk of it will be in the new crop marketing year. Regardless, I am expecting friendly export demand increases for both corn and soybeans in the report on Tuesday.

LIVESTOCK

China is going to need beef, pork and poultry. I like buying April Fats on this decline and I like April Hogs. China needs protein. Once they start to get the Wuhan virus under control they will need to restock the shelves across the nation. We saw this as part of the aftermath with SARS too. Pork prices are rising in China and ASF has severely diminished their supplies. These are not easy markets to trade so if you don’t want to use futures I would look at call spreads.

April Lean Hogs

If you are not a subscriber to Turner’s Take Newsletter then text the message TURNER to number 33-777. You will receive the newsletter and podcast notifications for free!

About Turner’s Take Podcast and Newsletter

If you are having trouble listening to the podcast, please click here for Turner’s Take Podcast episodes!

Craig Turner – Commodity Futures Broker

Turner’s Take Ag Marketing: https://www.turnerstakeag.com

Turner’s Take Spec: https://www.turnerstake.com

Twitter: @Turners_Take

Contact Craig Turner

Subscribe to Turner’s Take Newsletter & Podcast Turner’s Take Newsletter & Podcast – Turner’s Take is a complimentary weekly market commentary newsletter that covers the Grain, Livestock and Energy futures spread markets using fundamental, technical and seasonal analysis.

Contact Daniels Trading

To open an account or request more information, contact us at (800) 800-3840 or info@danielstrading.com and mention Craig Turner.

Risk Disclosure This material is conveyed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. This material has been prepared by a Daniels Trading broker who provides research market commentary and trade recommendations as part of his or her solicitation for accounts and solicitation for trades; however, Daniels Trading does not maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Rule 1.71. Daniels Trading, its principals, brokers and employees may trade in derivatives for their own accounts or for the accounts of others. Due to various factors (such as risk tolerance, margin requirements, trading objectives, short term vs. long term strategies, technical vs. fundamental market analysis, and other factors) such trading may result in the initiation or liquidation of positions that are different from or contrary to the opinions and recommendations contained therein. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance. The risk of loss in trading futures contracts or commodity options can be substantial, and therefore investors should understand the risks involved in taking leveraged positions and must assume responsibility for the risks associated with such investments and for their results. Trade recommendations and profit/loss calculations may not include commissions and fees. Please consult your broker for details based on your trading arrangement and commission setup. You should carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. You should read the "risk disclosure" webpage accessed at www.DanielsTrading.com at the bottom of the homepage. Daniels Trading is not affiliated with nor does it endorse any third-party trading system, newsletter or other similar service. Daniels Trading does not guarantee or verify any performance claims made by such systems or service.