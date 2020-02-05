USDCHF Looks To Extend Upside Pressure, Eyes The 0.9766 Area



USDCHF Looks To Extend Upside Pressure, Eyes The 0.9766 Area

USDCHF faces risk of further move higher as it extended its upside pressure with eyes on 0.9766 area. Resistance lies at the 0.9800 level with a turn above here targeting the 0.9850 level and then the 0.9850 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 0.9900 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting more strength. On the downside, support is located at the 0.9700 level with a break below here opening the door for more decline towards the 0.9650 level. Further down, support resides at the 0.9550 level followed by the 0.9500 level. A cut through here will open the door for more weakness towards the 0.9450 level. All in all, USDCHF remains biased to the upside on price weakness.





This is an excerpt from FXT Technical Strategist Plus See Pricing and Get Started (PRO Plan Package), a 7-currency model analysis and trade alerts utilized by all levels of traders with trade alerts.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.