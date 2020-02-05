rounded corner
Wheat - Just My Opinion
Wednesday, February 05, 2020

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

Weekly Wheat Export Sales old crop vs. 200-700 K T. expected new crop vs. 0-50 K T. expected

The competitions prices move higher on Wednesday and US prices follow suit. Other than the ongoing tightness for SRW Im not sure there is much else out there. Todays strengthening of the US Dollar, if it follows through, will continue to act as an inhibiting factor to future market making US wheat business.

Interior wheat basis continues to run unchanged vs. recent days. The export basis for HRW holds firm while the SRW export basis appears to be slipping. Cash wheat selling from the producer continues to be minimal. Chgo spreads continue to show a firm bias while KC spreads continue to flatline.

The recent day-to-day flat price trade appears to be mostly technical in nature. Chgo wheat continues to trade inside an up channel that has been in place dating back to early September. If prices are inclined to moved higher decent looking resistance comes into focus in the mid to low $5.70s (March Chgo). The same can be said for the mid to low $4.80s for KC wheat (March)

Daily Support & Resistance 2/06

March Chgo Wheat $5.54 - $5.70

March KC Wheat $4.66 - $4.78

Learn more aboutInternational Futures Groupatwww.ifgfutures.com



