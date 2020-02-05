February 5, 2020

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

Stock index futures are higher for a third day with NASDAQ futures reaching new record highs yesterday and today. Much of the strength appears to be due to optimism around coronavirus treatments.

There are reports of medical breakthroughs in the fight against the coronavirus. However, the World Health Organization played down the reports, saying There are no known effective therapeutics against this virus.

The Automatic Data Processing employment change report showed 291,000 private-sector jobs were created in January, which is the largest gain in four years. This was well above forecasts from economists of a gain of 154,000.

The 8:45 central time January PMI services index is expected to be 53.2 and the 9:00 January Institute for Supply Management nonmanufacturing index is anticipated to be 55.2.

In spite of the negative impact of the coronavirus, I anticipate U.S. stock index futures prices will end up higher in the first quarter.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar is higher against most currencies on the belief that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in adding more accommodation to the banking system than other major central banks.

The greenback was also supported by the Automatic Data Processing employment change report and news that the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in 2019 for first time in six years.

The Canadian dollar is higher due to a report that showed Canada recorded a smaller trade deficit with the rest of the world in December.

The Australian dollar is higher in response to reports of medical breakthroughs in the fight against the coronavirus, which boosted economic growth-linked currencies.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Futures are lower, as flight to quality longs are liquidated, following advancing stock index futures and reports that researchers had made progress in developing cures and treatments for the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

There was additional pressure on futures when the stronger than estimated Automatic Data Processing employment change report was released.

Lael Brainard of the Federal Reserve will speak at 3:10.

In light of the negative impact of the coronavirus on global economic growth, major central banks will come under pressure to add more accommodation.

However, the perceived need for more accommodation has receded over the past few days.

Based on financial futures markets, currently there is a 63% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its September 16, 2020 policy meeting.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

March 20S&P 500

Support 3285.00 Resistance 3338.00

March 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 97.700 Resistance 98.200

March 20Euro Currency

Support 1.10240 Resistance 1.10800

March 20Japanese Yen

Support .91160 Resistance .91750

March 20Canadian Dollar

Support .75130 Resistance .75440

March 20Australian Dollar

Support .6723 Resistance .6785

March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 160^24 Resistance 162^24

April 20Gold

Support 1549.0 Resistance 1573.0

March 20 Crude Oil

Support 49.39 Resistance 51.75

March 20Copper