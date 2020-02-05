Livestock Comments for Today



Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Below are a few of my livestock comments from my morning and afternoon broadcast of Commodity Insite.

My morning broadcasts are released around 6 a.m. Chicago. The afternoon broadcast about noon Chicago. -------------------------------------------------------------------- livestock complex morning edition At settlement yesterday in a very two sided session, spot month February hogs were up 45 points but the back months were 35 lower. Though feeder cattle gained 72 points, the live market unchanged for spot February and 30 lower for June. The critters did what most commodities did and closed mixed to soft in a session void of volatility and speculative interest. The session was a yawner. China should be on the cusp of buying large amounts of pork and poultry and possibly beef. My lean is that China will rush to buy pork before any other meat. But the severity of the coronavirus may spark them into buying just about any meat they can get their hands on. Time will tell. Still, my lean is to try and maintain long positions in hogs but avoid the long side of cattle. Cattle futures may jump 300 to 500 points from here but I would rather sell rallies than to buy breaks. The downside potential for cattle is far greater than the upside with weights 20 pounds over a year ago and boxed beef prices leaking daily. Some, (me!) believe the high for this week for cattle was posted yesterday. If so, that means shorting the market on a bounce today should be low in risk if stops are placed at yesterdays, high. I also believe that 2020 will be the year of livestock with hogs the strong link in trading with cattle not coming into their own until the final month of year. Depending of course, on China. This morning, with most all markets on the plus, the critters may catch a bid as well. We shall see. But avoid buying cattle and keep probing the long side of hogs. Watch for an email from me after the opening. Stay alert! ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

livestock complex afternoon edition The critters are sloppy, similar to the grains and other ag-markets. Feeder cattle are down as much as 130 points with the live market off 20 for February futures but 80 lower for April. The oinkers are 50 to the plus for spot February but a few ticks lower for the back month. Thus, 1 futures contract is higher and all other contracts lower. Not much bullish about today.

Should cattle close here or lower, the stage is set for more red ink tomorrow. Avoid the long side of cattle. Sell the market with stops over the highs posted yesterday. And though the oinkers are sloppy, I only wish to trade hogs from the long side of the ledger. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



As I type furiously away, front month feeder cattle are down 182 points with April live cattle in the ugly by 167 points. The oinkers are mixed with spot February futures higher by 45 points but June down 55. There is little about the critters today that is bullish.

