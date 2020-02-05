Crude oil prices have bounced back in Wednesday trade. Currently,U.S. crude oilis trading at $51.09, up $1.67 or 3.37% on the day.Brent crude oilis down sharply, trading at $56.21, up $1.78 or 3.31%.

Crude Rebounds After Hitting 4-Week Low

After falling for five straight sessions, U.S. crude has bounced back on Wednesday with sharp gains. The catalyst for the upswing was a spectacular showing by ADP nonfarm payrolls for January. The indicator showed that the U.S. economy gained 291 thousand jobs, blowing past the estimate of 157 thousand. The ADP report found that the increase in jobs was well-balanced throughout the economy, with solid gains in manufacturing, services. Investors have cheered the news, and crude has responded with strong gains. Still, traders should treat the ADP numbers with caution; in the previous release, the ADP report showed an excellent gain of 202 thousand, but the actual nonfarm payrolls reports came in at just 140 thousand. Well get a look at the January nonfarm payrolls release on Friday.