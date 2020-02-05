rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Crude Climbs as ADP Nonfarm Payrolls Sparkles
Wednesday, February 05, 2020

by FX Empire of FX Empire

Bookmark and Share

Crude oil prices have bounced back in Wednesday trade. Currently,U.S. crude oilis trading at $51.09, up $1.67 or 3.37% on the day.Brent crude oilis down sharply, trading at $56.21, up $1.78 or 3.31%.

Crude Rebounds After Hitting 4-Week Low

After falling for five straight sessions, U.S. crude has bounced back on Wednesday with sharp gains. The catalyst for the upswing was a spectacular showing by ADP nonfarm payrolls for January. The indicator showed that the U.S. economy gained 291 thousand jobs, blowing past the estimate of 157 thousand. The ADP report found that the increase in jobs was well-balanced throughout the economy, with solid gains in manufacturing, services. Investors have cheered the news, and crude has responded with strong gains. Still, traders should treat the ADP numbers with caution; in the previous release, the ADP report showed an excellent gain of 202 thousand, but the actual nonfarm payrolls reports came in at just 140 thousand. Well get a look at the January nonfarm payrolls release on Friday.

An OPEC Cut Could Lift Oil Prices

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that OPEC members and Russia were considering cutting crude output by a further 500,000 barrels per day due to reduced demand because of the coronavirus. This would likely be easier said than done, as the cartel has had trouble enforcing any agreements to cut output. Reuters also reported that Brian Gilvary, CFO of British Petroleum has estimated that the economic slowdown due to the virus will reduce oil demand in 2020 by some 0.5% of global demand, or between 300 thousand and 500 thousand barrels per day.

For the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/crude-climbs-as-adp-nonfarm-payrolls-sparkles-630978



Recent articles from this author


About the author

FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages. 
 
FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles.
 
Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil.
FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy