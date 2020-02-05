Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the April contract is trading lower for the 2nd consecutive session down 52 points at 120.12 continuing its bearish momentum as the risk/reward still remains in your favor to the downside. I have been recommending a bearish position from the 124.50 level and if you took that trade the stop-loss now stands at 124.47 which has been reduced as the chart structure will improve on a daily basis therefor lowering the monetary risk.

Cattle prices are still trading under their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend remains negative as we are just digesting the steep losses that we have witnessed over the last couple of weeks, but I still believe the 110 level is in the cards in the coming days and weeks ahead.

At the current time this is my only livestock recommendation, but I do think hog prices could still move even lower despite the fact that they have already fallen out of bed as this sector remains weak so continue to play this to the downside.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: INCREASING

