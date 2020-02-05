Will the grain bulls get any fresh export sales announcements this week? Continue to watch the daily charts for all the grains for the first close above the prior two day high. This should trigger momentum buyers to jump in on the long side.

Meet the KCA team at Commodity Classic -- Americas largest farmer-led, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience.

This 3-day event will be held in San Antonio, Texas, February 27th-29th, 2020. It will feature the latest farming and agricultural technology, information, innovation, and research.

To register, view the event schedule, or book time with our team please see the links below:

