Hello traders,

CADJPY looks to have completed a bigger, bearish pattern, known also as a triangle in black wave E at the 84.57 level, from where price started dropping. A suggestion for a completed sub-wave E of E is a sharp drop from the 84.56 swing high, and a break below the lower corrective channel line connected from August of 2019 lows.

All being said, we are now observing an idea of a three-wave reversal: A)/1)-B)/2) and C)/3), with wave B)/2) correction underway. Possible continuation of the downtrend can be at the 83.0/83.4 region.

We have a 7-DAY TRIAL Offer at https://ew-forecast.com/. Check it out! You can subscribe to FX (1 euro) or the Crypto market (2 euro).

CADJPY, Daily