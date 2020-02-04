|
|
Elliott Wave View: Short Term Support Area for Tesla
Tuesday, February 04, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
Elliott wave view in Tesla (TSLA) suggests the stock rallies as an impulsive structure from September 25, 2019 low. The stock is currently within wave (3) and the internal is unfolding as a5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. In the short term chart below, we can see wave 2 ended at 538.43 and wave 3 rally ended at 968.99. The subdivision of wave 3 unfolded as lesser degree 5 waves. Up from 538.43, wave ((i)) ended at 659.8 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 618.
Tesla then resumed higher in wave ((iii)) towards 940.13 and pullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 851.76. The last wave ((v)) rally ended at 968.99 which also completed wave 3. Pullback in wave 4 is now in progress as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Wave ((a)) of 4 ended at 860, and bounce in wave ((b)) of 4 ended at 930.63. The stock can see another leg lower in wave ((c)) of 4 towards 100% 123.6% Fibonacci extension towards 755.31 822.39 before the rally resumes. We dont like selling the stock and continue to favor the upside in the sequence of 3, 7, or 11 swing. As far as pivot at 538.43 low stays intact, expect the stock to continue higher.
Tesla 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
Recent articles from this author
- Elliott Wave View: Short Term Support Area for Tesla - Tuesday, February 04, 2020
- CHFJPY Elliott Wave View : Forecasting The Path - Tuesday, February 04, 2020
- Snap Inc. Bullish Sequence Supporting Further Upside - Tuesday, February 04, 2020
- Trading the Aussie Basket - Tuesday, February 04, 2020
- USDSEK Forecasting Rally Into Blue Box Based on Incomplete Sequence - Tuesday, February 04, 2020
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.