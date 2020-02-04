rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Tuesday, February 04, 2020

by Bob Hunt of The Pattern Trapper

Bookmark and Share

The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.
dot_clear.gif
The Trend Trader for Futures
dot_clear.gifFor Trading On Wednesday, February 5, 2020
dot_clear.gif
Presented by PatternTrapper.com
dot_clear.gifThe Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks
dot_clear.gifFor a detailed explanation go to PatternTrapper.com/TrendTrader 


INDICES
Close		%
Change
3x1
7x5		Minor
Trend		Major
Trend		Trend Reading
S&P 500 - Mar ESH03299.50+ 1.663256.643244.75Bullish
Dow Jones - Mar YMH028789+ 1.512846428396Bullish
Nasdaq - Mar NQH09355.00+ 2.649139.429057.33Bullish
Russell 2000 - Mar RTYH01659.80+ 1.641634.641629.83Bullish
INTEREST RATES
US T-Bond - Mar ZBH0162-03− 1.03163-03162-25Bearish
US T-Note - Mar TYH0130-29− 0.52131-12131-10Bearish
CURRENCIES
US Dollar Index - Mar DXH097.809+ 0.1997.56497.461Bullish
Australian Dollar - Mar ADH00.6742+ 0.730.67100.6738Bullish
British Pound - Mar BPH01.3052+ 0.301.30911.3145Bearish
Canadian Dollar - Mar CDH00.7527+ 0.070.75400.7569Bearish
EuroFX - Mar ECH01.1070− 0.201.10871.1089Bearish
Japanese Yen - Mar JYH00.9152− 0.760.92120.9225Bearish
Swiss Franc - Mar SFH01.0342− 0.381.03751.0366Bearish
LIVESTOCK
Feeder Cattle - Mar FCH0137.500+ 0.62136.542136.358Bullish
Live Cattle - Apr LCJ0120.650− 0.06120.450120.667Neutral
Lean Hogs - Apr LHJ062.325− 0.6462.65365.108Bearish
GRAINS
Corn - Mar CH0382^2+ 0.92380^4382^2Bullish
Wheat - Mar WH0557^2+ 0.32556^4560^2Neutral
Soybeans - Mar SH0879^4+ 0.29877^0882^4Neutral
Soybean Meal - Mar SMH0288.5− 0.45290.2293.6Bearish
Soybean Oil - Mar BOH030.73+ 1.4530.3630.64Bullish
ENERGY
Crude Oil - Mar CLH049.61− 1.0050.9252.30Bearish
Heating Oil - Mar HOH01.5839+ 0.381.60791.6607Bearish
Natural Gas - Mar NGH01.872+ 2.911.8431.869Bullish
METALS
Gold - Apr GCJ01555.5− 1.701578.41583.8Bearish
Silver - Mar SIH017.561− 0.6217.78617.889Bearish
Copper - Mar HGH02.5420+ 1.402.52872.5645Neutral
FOODS & FIBER
Orange Juice - Mar OJH093.50− 1.1694.7696.35Bearish
Cocoa - Mar CCH02757+ 0.8427582759Bearish
Sugar - Mar SBH014.71− 1.2114.7514.51Neutral
Coffee - Mar KCH098.15+ 0.26100.17104.27Bearish
Cotton - Mar CTH067.35+ 0.7667.5968.61Bearish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.
 


Recent articles from this author


About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.
 
Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.

Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy