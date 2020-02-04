|
|
Looking To Sell Lumber
Tuesday, February 04, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Lumber Futures---Lumber futures in the March contract is currently trading lower by $6 at 416.80 or 1.40% as prices are still stuck in a 7-week consolidation looking to break out to the downside in my opinion.
If you take a look at the daily chart a possible head & shoulders chart pattern may have formed as I will be recommending a bearish position if prices break the 414 level while then placing the stop-loss at 439 as an exit strategy as the risk would be around $2,800 per contract plus slippage & commission as this trade should only be taken with a larger trading account.
Strong demand for housing has pushed lumber prices higher over the last several months as this trade recommendation is strictly based on the technical picture coupled with the fact that the risk/reward is in your favor as lumber historically speaking is extremely volatile as a breakout is looming in my opinion so keep a close eye on this market as we could be involved soon.
TREND: MIXED
CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.
Recent articles from this author
- Looking To Sell Lumber - Tuesday, February 04, 2020
- Wheat Prices Look To Move Lower - Monday, February 03, 2020
- Cattle Prices Break 5 Day Losing Streak - Monday, February 03, 2020
- The Trend In The 10 Year Note Is Strong - Sunday, February 02, 2020
- Time To Exit Platinum - Sunday, February 02, 2020
About the author
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.