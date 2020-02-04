Lumber Futures---Lumber futures in the March contract is currently trading lower by $6 at 416.80 or 1.40% as prices are still stuck in a 7-week consolidation looking to break out to the downside in my opinion.

If you take a look at the daily chart a possible head & shoulders chart pattern may have formed as I will be recommending a bearish position if prices break the 414 level while then placing the stop-loss at 439 as an exit strategy as the risk would be around $2,800 per contract plus slippage & commission as this trade should only be taken with a larger trading account.

Strong demand for housing has pushed lumber prices higher over the last several months as this trade recommendation is strictly based on the technical picture coupled with the fact that the risk/reward is in your favor as lumber historically speaking is extremely volatile as a breakout is looming in my opinion so keep a close eye on this market as we could be involved soon.

TREND: MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.