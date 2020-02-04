Chinas Economic Pain from Coronavirus Will be Felt Across the Globe



China has just finished a week-long celebration of the Lunar New Year, but there hasnt been much to celebrate this time around, as China grapples with its most severe health emergency since the SARS epidemic in 2003. When Chinese financial markets reopened on Monday, after being closed for a week, investors were greeted with sharp declines. Chinese stock markets plunged 8 percent, while the Chinese yuan fell over 1 percent. The virus has already claimed 800 lives in China and infected over 20,000. The outbreak has severely disrupted Chinas economy, but the effects of the coronavirus, which has spread to more than 17 countries, will no doubt be felt across the globe. What will be the impact of the virus on the global economy? China is a key economic center in an integrated global economy. One useful measuring stick is the SARS pandemic in 2003, which also originated in China. SARS is estimated to have caused losses of some $40 billion and shaved 0.1% off of global GDP. The current virus will be far more costly, since Chinas share of global GDP has jumped from 4% in 2003 to 16% at present. For the full article: https://www.fxempire.com/news/article/chinas-economic-pain-from-coronavirus-will-be-felt-across-the-globe-630681

