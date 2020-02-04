Grain Comments Yesterday and Today.



Ennis, Montana 59729 Follow me on twitter@commodityinsite Below are a few of my early morning grain comments from yesterday at 6 a.m. Chicago time. Yes, the information below is, old news but based on what is unfolding this morning in grain trade it seems appropriate to re-publish what I stated yesterday. Anyway. --------------------------------------------------------- grain complex The day is mixed at best in the grain complex with soybean prices 1 to 2 higher but corn and wheat 2 to 3 lower. The outside markets are also in the red which is not helping grains whatsoever. It is bearish all over! However, my technical work is flashing a buy signal for soybeans and the first one in 11 trading sessions. Aggressive traders should probe the long side of soybeans with stops at the low of the day. Or, exit shorts in November '20 soybeans but be quick to re-sell the market is the lows of the day are violated to the downside. I would not be short grains. I favor the long side of soybeans and other bullish strategies in the soy complex. I think corn can rally and only wish to trade wheat from the short side. And I am kicking myself to exiting shorts in wheat 19 cents higher than what I am seeing today. Kicking myself.

grain complex Grains were mixed yesterday in sloppy, mostly bearish trade and so were most other commodity markets. But after the close, a monthly soybean crush report was released that is helping the grain complex today and so are the surrounding markets. The crush was 1 million bushels more than expected, a record for December and showed soybean meal stocks down 84,000 tons, to the smallest level since 2015. With a postive crush report and the surrounding markets doing well, soybeans today are 61/2 higher, corn is up 31/2 cents and wheat is 8 cents to the good for Chicago futures. Not since late last month have the grains done so well., And hopefully, the gains will be held into the close. I favor the long side of soybeans and other bullish positions in meal. I wish to sell short Chicago wheat once more and believe corn has the potential to move higher before willing to go short. The fate of the grains like most ag-markets rests with China and their needs and I am viewing any rally with grains as a selling opportunity. The grain I will likely sell short first and foremost is Chicago wheat. Stay alert!



----------------------------------------------------------------------- This morning, most all commodity markets came in higher but the rally left much to be desired. The big drag on commodities seems to be the dollar being higher and gold prices being sharply lower. Still, at current levels, I shy from the short side of grains and lean hog futures. I have no desire to be short either market.

