Markets Looking Beyond Coronavirus? The Corn & Ethanol Report 02/04/2020



We kickoff the day with Redbook YoY & MoM at 7:55 A.M., ISM New York Index at 8:45 A.M., Economic Optimism and Factory Orders at 9;00 A.M., Dairy Product Sales at 2:00 P.M., Total Vehicle Sales at 3:00 P.M. and API energy Stocks at 3:30 P.M. There seems there may be an overlooked key find to a vaccine to combat the coronavirus. It worked against the SARS virus and may have the potency to kill this bug as well and does not need testing to administer to humans so we can move forward rather quickly once approved. The news has the markets in the green. Although Ag-giants such as ADM and Cargill are still shutting their facilities in China proper until further notice. The Grains are in the green and on the Corn front the March contract is currently trading at 381 ¾ which is 3 cents higher. The trading range has been 383 ½ to 378 ¼. On the Ethanol front there were no trades posted in the overnight electronic session. The March contract settled at 1.354 and is currently showing 1 bid @ 1.356 and 2 offers @ 1.368 with Open Interest at 456 contracts. The February contract expires tomorrow and there are still 20 Open Positions this morning. On the Crude Oil front Chinese stimulus, OPEC production cuts and news from the World Health Organization that the coronavirus is bad but not as bad as we initially thought. We still have testing to do, but if correct and we lasso this virus and see factories reopen for business in China soon plus the stimulus we could see the Energy sector boon. In the overnight electronic session the March Crude Oil is currently trading at 5141 which is 130 points higher. The trading range has been 5155 to 4966. On the Natural gas front we are seeing the strength in the Energy sector spillover to the Natural Gas. Also forecasts for a warm February are now downplayed and have changed to colder temperatures hanging around the freezing levels to the 20’s. In the overnight electronic session the March Natural Gas is currently trading at 1.844 which is 2 ½ cents higher. The trading range has been 1.846 to 1.804. Have a Great Trading Day!

Dan Flynn





About the author Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets. He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since. Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts. Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade. Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com