February 4, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES U.S. stock index futures are sharply higher due to speculation that global economic growth will be resilient, as fiscal and accommodative monetary policies reduce the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak. There is support from recent data that is showing global manufacturing appears to be steadying, along with the Chinese central bank's moves to inject large amounts of liquidity into its banking system this week. The 9:00 central time U.S. December factory orders report is expected to show an increase of 1.3%. In spite of the negative market impact of the coronavirus, I anticipate U.S. stock index futures prices will end up higher in the first quarter. CURRENCY FUTURES The U.S. dollar is higher against most currencies on the belief that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in adding more accommodation to the banking system than other major central banks. In addition, the greenback is being supported by a report yesterday that showed an unexpected rebound in U.S. manufacturing. The euro zone December producer price index was unchanged, as expected. The British pound advanced after a report showed U.K. construction output in January fell at the slowest pace since May 2019. The Japanese yen fell, as flight to quality longs were liquidated. Asian equity markets advanced and investors welcomed China's stimulus plans to support its economy. The Reserve Bank of Australia left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at its policy meeting today. The official cash rate remained at a record low 75 basis points. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Futures are lower, as flight to quality longs are liquidated, following a second day of advancing stock index futures. In light of the negative impact of the coronavirus on global economic growth, major central banks will come under pressure to add more accommodation. However, the perceived need for more accommodation has receded since yesterday. Based on financial futures markets, currently there is a 45% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its June 10, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 58%. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 3233.00 Resistance 3296.00 March 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 97.570 Resistance 97.920 March 20Euro Currency Support 1.10660 Resistance 1.11000 March 20Japanese Yen Support .91670 Resistance .92400 March 20Canadian Dollar Support .75100 Resistance .75440 March 20Australian Dollar Support .6678 Resistance .6745 March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 162^0 Resistance 164^0 April 20Gold Support 1560.0 Resistance 1586.0 March 20 Crude Oil Support 49.60 Resistance 52.00 March 20Copper Support 2.5000 Resistance 2.5750 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

