rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

CHFJPY Elliott Wave View : Forecasting The Path
Tuesday, February 04, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

CHFJPY Elliott Wave View : Forecasting The Path

January 31, 2020 By EWF Vlada (Edit)

Hello fellow traders. In this technical blog were going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of CHFJPY, published in members area of the website. As our members know, CHFJPY is showing impulsive structures within the rally from the 108.79 low. We were calling for further extension higher in the pair recently.The pair was expected to made another leg up in wave ((v)) before larger pull back corrects cycle from the 108.79 low. In further text were going to explain Elliott Wave Forecast.

CHFJPY 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 1.8.2020

Our Elliott Wave view suggests cycle from the 108.79 low is unfolding as 5 waves rally. We believe wave ((iv)) ended at 110.932 low. Short term pull back already shows 3 waves down against that low. As far as the price stays above 110.932 the pair can resume trading higher within wave ((v)).

CHFJPY

CHFJPY 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 1.9.2020

110.932 low held nicely and the pair keep finding buyers we expected. We got nice rally when the price eventually broke above 12/ 30 peak, suggesting next leg higher still can remain in progress. The pair is now bullish in short term. Current short term view suggests cycle from the 110.932 low is unfolding as Impulsive 5 waves rally, when were now in wave (iii) blue .

CHFJPY

CHFJPY 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 1.14.2020

As we can see on the chart below, the pair continued to trade higher. The price reached 1.618 fib ext and can be giving us wave (Iv) pull back. After short term correction, another leg up can follow to complete 5 waves up from the mentioned low. We believe cycle from the 108.79 low should be ideally ending soon at 113.61-114.25 area( marked blue box). At the mentioned zone buyers will be taking profits ands ellers should ideally appear. So, the pair can see pull back which will correct the cycle from the 108.79 low.

Keep in mind market is dynamic and presented view could have changed in the mean time.You can check most recent charts in the membership area of the site. Best instruments to trade are those having incomplete bullish or bearish swings sequences.We put them in Sequence Report and best among them are shown in the Live Trading Room.

CHFJPY

Elliott Wave Forecast

We cover 78 instruments in total, but not every chart is trading recommendation. We present Official Trading Recommendations in Live Trading Room. If not a member yet, Sign Up for Free 14 days Trial nowand get access to new trading opportunities. Through time we have developed a very respectable trading strategy which defines Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels with high accuracy.

Welcome to Elliott Wave Forecast !



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy