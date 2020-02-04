rounded corner
Oil (CL_F) Selling Wave Four Bounce At The Blue Box Area
Tuesday, February 04, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

February 2, 2020 By EWF Hardianto (Edit)

In this blog, we are going to take a quick look at the Elliottwave chart of Oil (CL_F). Oil is proposed to be in wave ((C)) which we expect to unfold as a 5 waves move down. The chart from 1.28.2020 New York Midday update showed that Oil has ended wave (3) at 52.15 low. It then bounced in wave (4) as a double correction. Wave W of (4) ended at 53.57 high. Wave X of (4) ended at 52.48 low. From there, we expect Oil to bounce higher to complete wave Y of (4). The 100%-161.8% Fibonacci extension of W X where wave Y can end is between 53.94-54.85 area. We highlighted this area with a blue box. The blue box area is the area where we expect sellers to appear for an extension lower or 3 waves pullback at least.

CL_F 1.28.2020 1 Hour New York Midday Elliott Wave Update

CL_F 1.28.20 Midday

The chart below from 1.30.2020 New York update shows that wave (4) ended at 54.41 high, which is in the blue box area. Afterwards, the price has extended lower and allowed members who sold at the blue box area a risk free trade. The move down broke below wave (3) low, which confirmed that wave (5) is now in progress. As long as wave (4) high at 54.41 stays intact, we expect oil to continue to extend lower to complete wave (5).

CL_F 1.30.2020 1 Hour New York Elliott Wave Update

CL_F 1.30.20 NY

In the latest weekend update from 2.1.2020, Oil continue to extend lower. We also adjusted the count. Wave 1 of (5) now ended at 51.66 low and wave 2 of (5) ended at 53.36 high. Wave 3 of (5) is now in progress. Once it has ended, oil should see a bounce in wave 4. While below 54.41 high, the bounce in 3,7,11 swings is expected to fail. Oil then should see another leg lower to complete the 5 wave move down in wave ((C)).

CL_F 2.1.2020 1 Hour Weekend Elliott Wave Update

CL_F 2.1.20 Weekend Update

We cover 78 instruments in 4 different time frames.



About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
