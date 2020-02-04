Corn (March)

Fundamentals : March corn futures were under pressure yesterday as buyers seemed unwilling to step in front of the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus. Weekly export inspections came in at 562,000 metric tons, towards the low end of estimates.

Technicals : March corn futures tested and held the low end of support, we have had that defined as 375-377 , this is a MUST HOLD pocket for the bull camp. A break and close below opens the door for a potential retest of the contract lows at 365 . Markets are firm in the early morning trade, but the bulls have their work cut out for them. 384 -387 is our pivot pocket.

Soybeans (March)

Fundamentals : Soybeans managed to rally yesterday on technical relief and good export inspections, 1,356,000 metric tons. The USDA also announced a sale of 130,000 metric tons of beans to Egypt. Reports that China is seeking flexibility (already) on trade targets amid coronavirus added a wet blanket on things midday, but futures are continuing to stabilize in the early morning trade.

Technicals : the market is recovering well this morning on broad-based buying across nearly all of the markets. 875-880 is our pivot pocket that the bulls need to see consecutive closes above.

Chicago Wheat (March)

Technicals : March wheat futures tested and held our support pocket in the mid 540s yesterday, this pocket contained the 50-day moving average, key retracement, previously important price points, and trendline support from the contract lows. In yesterdays report we wrote: If youve been short, this is an area to reduce exposure. We have had an outright Bearish bias but are moving that to Bearish/Neutral to start this weeks trade..

Kansas City Wheat (March)

Technicals : March KC wheat futures tested and held our 3-star support pocket, listed as 453 -458 . This pocket represents a key retracement, 200 day moving average, and the breakout point from December 16th. In yesterdays report we wrote: If youve been short the market, this is a spot to reduce exposure. If you have a bullish bias, this is a spot to consider buying..

Cotton (March)

Technicals : Cotton futures are rebounding in the early morning trade, but this looks more like relief after selling off hard for the last week. 67.80-68.00 will be an inflection point for the market, the bears have the advantage until the bulls can achieve consecutive closes above here.

