E-mini S&P (March) Yesterdays close: Settled at 3245.50, up 21.50 Fundamentals: Stocks around the world are rallying sharply as the Peoples Bank of Chinas injected another $60 billion in liquidity. All major U.S benchmarks have gained at least 1%. Chinas Shanghai Composite finished up 1.34%, a day after opening for the first time in a week and plunging 7.72%. Still, the Coronavirus numbers are mounting; the death toll has risen to 425 and the number of confirmed cases topped 20,000. U.S benchmarks bounced back Monday from Fridays bloodbath. Buyers stepped in at the opening bell and then ISM Manufacturing brought a tailwind. It both beat and avoided a contraction for the first time since June. Our narrative since Q3 has been this market will need to make a transition from Fed easing dependence to better data dependence in 2020 as the Federal Reserve pauses. The Fed cut rates three times last year and by December had expanded their balance sheet to pre-Quantitative Tightening levels. While some parts of the economy, in particular the consumer, have never wavered only to get stronger, others such as manufacturing pose serious concerns. Manufacturing has been dismal around the globe but data last week for January Chinese Manufacturing PMI was steady at 50.0, avoiding a contraction for the third month (of course, this was prior to the Coronavirus outbreak). Furthermore, the PMI data in Europe yesterday was revised a touch better and has shown signs of stability despite still being in contraction. What this comes down to is there was a light at the end of the recessionary-fear-tunnel before the outbreak. Although 15.5% of the worlds growth comes from China, Goldman Sachs now only estimates a 0.1% to 0.2% hit to global GDP in 2020. If these numbers hold true, added liquidity or not, no wonder why equity markets are rebounding from what now appears to be an exacerbated selloff. A key read on U.S Factory Orders is due at 9:00 am CT. Domestically, the Iowa caucus has yet to bring clarity to the democratic nomination. However, as we have noted before, there is reason to find this supportive as stocks like President Trump and will respond strongly if he appears more likely to be re-elected. On the earnings front, Alphabet disappointed after the bell yesterday and is down 3.5%. Whereas BP smashed estimates and is up nearly 5% ahead of the bell. The results have brought a wave of relief to the beleaguered energy sector. Disney headlines after the bell.

Technicals: Yesterdays rally was contained by major three-star resistance at 3260.50-3262.50 in the S&P. Price action overnight blew right through this level and is now reaching to last weeks peak and major three-star resistance at 3289.75-3293.50. This level aligns with the settlement from Friday January 24th before the market gapped lower that coming Sunday night. Although the S&P traded to 3297.25 last week, that was not achieved intraday. We are closely watching a trend line from the January 24th overnight high that runs against last weeks peak and this comes in at about

Crude Oil (March) Yesterdays close: Settled at 50.11, down 1.45 Fundamentals: At a 50.11 settlement yesterday, Crude Oil is down 20.8% from its peak settlement January 6th, pinning the commodity in a bear market. After modest stability from a gap lower Sunday night, Crude Oil broke down after 9:00 am CT. Price action cracked $50 for the first time since rallying through the psychological level on January 9, 2019. The tape is improving this morning off a new low of 49.66 overnight due to added liquidity from China coupled with the anticipation of action from OPEC. Technical experts from OPEC are meeting in Vienna today to discuss a cut of 500,000 bpd in the wake of Chinas demand for energy falling 20%. Saudi Arabia is spearheading the push and we could see an official meeting as early as next week.

Technicals: Price action traded through but did not settle below major three-star support at 50.08-50.52 aligning previous lows. Given such and given the sharp reversal overnight, we will maintain 51.56-51.66 as a Pivot instead of moving it to resistance; above here the tape will favor a continued recovery. Our momentum indicator at

Gold (April) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1582.4, down 5.5 Fundamentals: Gold is down nearly 1% as risk-sentiment roars back and the NQ is eyeing a fresh record high. Treasury markets are under a bit of pressure as the 10-year Note yield is finding support at the psychological 1.50% area and just like that the 3-month/10-year spread is no longer inverted. Although Gold did not react immediately, yesterdays stronger than expected ISM Manufacturing data is certainly having an impact. A key read on U.S Factory Orders for December is due at 9:00 am CT. Services data is due tomorrow and Nonfarm Payroll is out Friday.

Technicals: For all intents and purposes, Gold was constructive yesterday, and support at 1575-1578.2 fought waves of selling upon the ISM read at 9:00 am CT. Still, price action was below our momentum indicator all day and this continued to weigh on the tape. With a break below support, the path of least resistance is down to

