Sugar - YTD up 11.1% Now Im starting to have separation anxiety from the longs exited last week. We did take one stab at some long put options thinking that energy prices would weigh in and those worked out if you followed us in and out. Something I did was set up a google alert on India Sugar Production for when a new story hits the wire. What I am finding is the deficit continues to grow larger hence the futures continue to climb. The trend traders are still long with entries back on January 6th at 13.73 and with the market settling at 14.89 the first level of support comes in at 14.18. The sell triggers are down at 13.93 and is a place to get out not a place to reverse.