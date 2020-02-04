Good Morning from Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for February 4, 2020.





Grain markets are higher with soybean futures leading the charge on a stronger U.S. demand outlook although coronavirus concerns are capping gains. Corn and wheat futures are being pulled up as well on a corrective move after tough trade last week.





China agreed to allow U.S. health experts into the country as part of a World Health Organization effort to help fight the coronavirus, as the number of cases and deaths continued to increase. In China's Hubei province, China state TV reported 2,345 new cases of the virus and another 64 deaths, bringing the total of virus-related fatalities in Hubei to 414 yesterday evening.





U.S. farmers will start receiving the third and final trade-related payments by the end of this week, the USDA said. "We must not forget that 2019 was a tough year for farmers as they were the tip of the spear when it came to unfair trade retaliation," U.S. Ag Secretary, Sonny Perdue said.





USDA weekly grain export inspections showed corn exports at 562,000 tonnes (500,000 to 800,000 expected), soybean exports at 1,356,000 tonnes (575,000 to 1,200,000 expected) and wheat exports at 414,000 tonnes (300,000 to 500,000 expected).





USDA oilseeds crush report showed December soybean crush at 184.7 million bushels (185.7 million bushels average trade estimate). This was a new record for this month in oassing last years 183.8 million bushels. Soybean oil production was 2.111 billion pounds (2.000 billion last month and 2.135 billion last year). Soybean oil stocks rose sharply to 2.094 billion pounds (1.880 billion last month and 1.946 billion pounds last year).





Private exporters reported to the USDA export sales of 130,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans for delivery to Egypt during this marketing year.





Argentina's soybean harvest is expected at 53.1 million tonnes this season, according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange. Argentine growers finished planting 17.4 million hectares of soybeans last month. Argentina's corn crop this season is nearly all sown with an estimated 6.3 million hectares, the exchange said.





Brandenburg, Germany has erected about 75 miles of electric fencing to prevent wild boars infected with African swine fever from straying across the border from Poland and infecting its pig herd. A confirmed case in Germany could prompt an import ban, ending the booming times for local pig farmers, who have seen exports to China jump due to outbreaks of African swine fever in Asia.





Brazil's meat industry association ABPA said a "perfect storm" of health and food security concerns in China promises to drive up demand for South American meat. "ASF, coronavirus and bird flu influence consumer habits and may drive Chinese demand for Brazilian meat," said Francisco Turra, president of ABPA. Brazil stands to benefit as a safe source of meat, having never had a case of bird flu or African swine fever, he added. (Reuters)





Dressed beef values were lower with choice down 1.44 and select down 3.24. The CME Feeder Cattle Index is 141.98. Pork cut-out values were up 0.27.