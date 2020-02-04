rounded corner
Pork and Soybeans
Tuesday, February 04, 2020

by Kluis Commodity Advisors of Kluis Commodity Advisors

Our team plans to watch and see when--and if--will China step in to buy bargain basement pork and soybeans from the US? Those sales should start to show up in the US export sales reports next week.

About the author

Kluis Commodity Advisors (KCA) is a full-service broker with a combined 70 years of experience in the agricultural hedging business, assisting producers and processors with their grain marketing and risk management needs.
