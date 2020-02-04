The major Asia Pacific stock indexes rebounded on Tuesday with Chinese markets reversing some of their previous plunge amid official efforts to calm coronavirus fears, although investor sentiment remained shaky with crude oil near 13-month lows.

On Tuesday, JapansNikkei 225 Indexsettled at 23084.59, up 112.65 or +0.49%. Hong Kongs Hang Seng Index finished at 26699.58, up 342.60 or +1.30% and South Koreas KOSPI Index closed at 2157.90, up 39.02, or +1.84%.

In China, the Shanghai Index settled at 2783.29, up 36.68 or +1.34% and Australias S&P/ASX 200 finished at 6948.70, up 25.40 or +0.37%.

RBA Holds Policy Steady

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced Thursday it would hold its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.75%.In doing so, it made the following comments.

RBA policymakers sounded optimistic as they maintained forecasts for economic growth for this year and next at 2.75% and 3%, respectively central banks policy decision helped drive gains in the interest rate sensitive financial sector.

Due to both global and domestic factors, it is reasonable to expect that an extended period of low interest rates will be required in Australia to reach full employment and achieve the inflation target, RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in a media release announcing the central banks monetary policy decision.

On the topic of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Lowe said it was a source of uncertainty that is having a significant effect on the Chinese economy currently, though it is too early to determine how long-lasting the impact will be.