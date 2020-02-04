rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Australian Shares Rise but Gains Capped by Coronavirus Fears RBA Hints at April Rate Cut
Tuesday, February 04, 2020

by FX Empire of FX Empire

Bookmark and Share

The major Asia Pacific stock indexes rebounded on Tuesday with Chinese markets reversing some of their previous plunge amid official efforts to calm coronavirus fears, although investor sentiment remained shaky with crude oil near 13-month lows.

On Tuesday, JapansNikkei 225 Indexsettled at 23084.59, up 112.65 or +0.49%. Hong Kongs Hang Seng Index finished at 26699.58, up 342.60 or +1.30% and South Koreas KOSPI Index closed at 2157.90, up 39.02, or +1.84%.

In China, the Shanghai Index settled at 2783.29, up 36.68 or +1.34% and Australias S&P/ASX 200 finished at 6948.70, up 25.40 or +0.37%.

RBA Holds Policy Steady

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced Thursday it would hold its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.75%.In doing so, it made the following comments.

RBA policymakers sounded optimistic as they maintained forecasts for economic growth for this year and next at 2.75% and 3%, respectively central banks policy decision helped drive gains in the interest rate sensitive financial sector.

Due to both global and domestic factors, it is reasonable to expect that an extended period of low interest rates will be required in Australia to reach full employment and achieve the inflation target, RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in a media release announcing the central banks monetary policy decision.

On the topic of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Lowe said it was a source of uncertainty that is having a significant effect on the Chinese economy currently, though it is too early to determine how long-lasting the impact will be.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages. 
 
FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles.
 
Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil.
FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy