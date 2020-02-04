Litecoin
Litecoin fell by 0.40% on Monday. Following on from a 1.23% decline on Sunday, Litecoin ended the day at $69.55.
Tracking the broader market, Litecoin rallied to an early morning intraday high $72.91 before hitting reverse.
Coming up against the first major resistance level at $72.89, Litecoin slid to a late afternoon intraday low $68.20.
Steering clear of the first major support level at $67.20, Litecoin struck $70 levels late in the day before easing back into the red.
At the time of writing, Litecoin was up by 0.29% to $69.75. A mixed start to the day saw Litecoin rise to an early morning high $70.46 before falling to a low $69.46.
Litecoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.
For the day ahead
Litecoin would need to move back through to $70.25 levels to support another run at the first major resistance level at $72.24.
Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Litecoin to break back through to $72 levels.
Barring an extended crypto rally, first major resistance level and Mondays high $72.91 would likely limit any upside.
In the event of another crypto breakout, the second major resistance level at $74.93 would likely come into play.
Failure to break back through to $70.25 levels could see Litecoin hit reverse.
A fall back through the morning low $69.46 would bring the first major support level at $67.53 into play.
Barring a crypto meltdown, however, Litecoin should steer clear of sub-$67 and the second major support level at $65.51.
Read the full article:
https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/litecoin-stellars-lumen-and-trons-trx-daily-analysis-04-02-20-630523