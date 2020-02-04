Litecoin

Litecoin fell by 0.40% on Monday. Following on from a 1.23% decline on Sunday, Litecoin ended the day at $69.55.

Tracking the broader market, Litecoin rallied to an early morning intraday high $72.91 before hitting reverse.

Coming up against the first major resistance level at $72.89, Litecoin slid to a late afternoon intraday low $68.20.

Steering clear of the first major support level at $67.20, Litecoin struck $70 levels late in the day before easing back into the red.

At the time of writing, Litecoin was up by 0.29% to $69.75. A mixed start to the day saw Litecoin rise to an early morning high $70.46 before falling to a low $69.46.

Litecoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.