rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Elliott Wave View: Downside Target for Exxon Mobil
Monday, February 03, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Elliott wave view in Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) suggests that the sequence from April 23, 2019 high (not visible in the short term chart below) is incomplete. Medium term downside target for the stock is 100% 123.6% Fibonacci extension from April 23, 2019 high which comes at 52 56.1. XOM thus remains favored to the downside and rally should fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing. Shorter cycle, the decline from January 3, 2020 high is in progress as a5 waves impulseand the stock is currently within final wave ((v)) of the move lower.

Down from January 3, 2020 high (71.37), wave ((i)) ended at 68.63 and wave ((ii)) bounce ended at 69.96. The stock has resumed lower and ended wave ((iii)) at 63.4 and bounce in wave ((iv)) ended at 65.87. Exxon Mobil is in the final leg wave ((v)) lower thus it is a little risky to chase the weakness in the shorter cycle. Near term, as far as the bounce fails below 65.87, further downside still cant be ruled out before XOM ends the 5 waves down.

The 5 waves move down should end wave 3 in larger degree and the stock should then bounce in wave 4 to correct the cycle from January 3, 2020 high before the decline resumes again. We dont like buying the stock.

Exxon Mobil 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

XOM



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy