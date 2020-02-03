Investors Perspective

Last weeks economic data releases have been dimmed by China virus crisis intensity on Friday, but there was an increase in volatility following Wednesdays FOMC and the important quarterly earnings releases on Tuesday and Thursday. This week we will have Fridays Nonfarm Payrolls number. But therell be more interesting economic news releases. Lets take a look at the details.
The week behind
The financial markets have been focusing on series of economic data releases last week. Wednesdays FOMC Monetary Policy Statement has been the most important one and the markets went risk-off after the release, as stocks sold off and gold rallied. But then Thursdays Advance GDP number release along with much-better-than-expected quarterly earnings announcement from Amazon reversed the sentiment once again. Not for long though. On Friday, stock markets plunged and gold rallied following increasing China virus fears.
Lets take a look at the one-hour chart of gold price. The market has begun rallying exactly at the time of last Wednesdays FOMC Monetary Policy Statement release. So, the data brought a lot of short-term volatility, as price accelerated its uptrend following downward correction. Last week, we wrote that it would be a market mover, and it surely was.
The week ahead
What about the coming week? The markets will await Fridays Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate releases. On Monday and Wednesday the PMI numbers will be released. The ECB President Lagarde will speak on Wednesday and Thursday and it will likely move the EUR/USD currency pair. There will also be some pretty important economic data releases in Australia on Monday and in Canada on Friday. Investors will continue to react to quarterly earnings releases. Lets take a look at key highlights:
- Friday'sNonfarm Payrollsnumber along with theUnemployment Ratewill be the most important economic data release this week.
- On Monday we will get theISM Manufacturing PMIand on Wednesday we will get theISM Non-Manufacturing PMI.
- On Wednesday and Thursday theECB President Lagardewill speak.
- On Monday there will also be the importantRBA Rate Statement,Cash Raterelease in Australia, and on Friday theEmployment Changealong with theUnemployment Ratewill be released in Canada.
- Last but not the least, we will get more important quarterly earnings releases this week, includingMonday's after-hours report release from GOOG.
Lets focus on the Fridays Nonfarm Payrolls number release. Where would the price of gold go following that news release? Weve compiled the data since January of 2017, a 36-month-long period of time that contains of thirty seven NFP releases. The following chart shows that gold price was slightly gaining following the release. However, it was retracing its short-term advance around 10 days after the release. Additionally, the biggest advance after the NFP day was +5.06% and the biggest decline was -3.82%.
You will find this weeks the key news releases below (EST time zone). For your convenience, we broken them down per market to which they are particularly important, so that you know what to pay extra attention to, if you have or plan to have positions in one of them. Moreover, we put the particularly important news in bold. This kind of news is what is more likely to trigger volatile movements. The news that are not in bold usually dont result in bigger intraday moves, so unless one is engaging in a particularly active form of day trading, it might be best to focus on the news that we put in bold. Of course, you are free to use the below indications as you see fit. As far as we are concerned, we are usually not engaging in any day trading during days with bold events on a given market. However, in case of more medium-term trades, we usually choose to be aware of the increased intraday volatility, but not change the currently opened position.
Our Market News Report consists of two different time-related perspectives. The investors perspective is only suitable for the long-term investments. The single economic data releases rarely cause major outlook changes. Hence, we will only see a handful of bold markings every week. On the other hand, the traders perspective is for traders and day-traders, because the assets prices are likely to react on a single piece of economic data. So, there will be a lot more bold markings on potentially market-moving news every week.
Investors Perspective
Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks
Monday, February 3
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Manufacturing PMI
Tuesday, February 4
- 8:45 p.m. China - Caixin Services PMI
Wednesday, February 5
- 8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Friday, February 7
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. -Nonfarm Payrolls,Unemployment Rate
Monday, February 3
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Manufacturing PMI
- 10:30 p.m. Australia - RBA Rate Statement, Cash Rate
Tuesday, February 4
- 4:30 p.m. U.S. - API Weekly Crude Oil Stock
- 8:45 p.m. China - Caixin Services PMI
Wednesday, February 5
- 8:30 a.m. Canada - Trade Balance
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
- 10:30 a.m. U.S. - Crude Oil Inventories
Thursday, February 6
- 7:30 p.m. Australia - RBA Monetary Policy Statement
- 10:00 p.m. China - Trade Balance, USD-Denominated Trade Balance
Friday, February 7
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. -Nonfarm Payrolls,Unemployment Rate
- 8:30 a.m. Canada - Employment Change, Unemployment Rate
Monday, February 3
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. -ISM Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing Prices, Construction Spending m/m
- After Close U.S. - GOOG Quarterly Earnings
Tuesday, February 4
- After Close U.S. - CMG, DIS, GILD Quarterly Earnings
- 8:45 p.m. China - Caixin Services PMI
Wednesday, February 5
- 8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. -ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Friday, February 7
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. -Nonfarm Payrolls,Unemployment Rate
Monday, February 3
- 3:55 a.m. Eurozone - German Final Manufacturing PMI
- 4:00 a.m. Eurozone - Final Manufacturing PMI
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Manufacturing PMI
- 1:15 p.m. Eurozone - German Buba President Weidmann Speech
Wednesday, February 5
- 3:55 a.m. Eurozone - German Final Services PMI
- 4:00 a.m. Eurozone - Final Services PMI
- 5:00 a.m. Eurozone - Retail Sales m/m
- 7:15 a.m. Eurozone - ECB President Lagarde Speech
- 8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Thursday, February 6
- 3:00 a.m. Eurozone - ECB President Lagarde Speech
- 5:00 a.m. Eurozone - EU Economic Forecasts
Friday, February 7
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. -Nonfarm Payrolls,Unemployment Rate
Monday, February 3
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Manufacturing PMI
Tuesday, February 4
- 8:45 p.m. China - Caixin Services PMI
Wednesday, February 5
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Thursday, February 6
- 10:00 p.m. China - Trade Balance, USD-Denominated Trade Balance
Friday, February 7
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. - Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate
Monday, February 3
- 4:30 a.m. U.K. - Final Manufacturing PMI
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Manufacturing PMI
Wednesday, February 5
- 4:30 a.m. U.K. - Composite PMI, Services PMI
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Friday, February 7
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. - Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate
Monday, February 3
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Manufacturing PMI
Tuesday, February 4
- 8:45 p.m. China - Caixin Services PMI
Wednesday, February 5
- 8:30 a.m. Canada - Trade Balance
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
- 12:30 a.m. Canada - Governor Council Member Wilkins Speech
Thursday, February 6
- 10:00 p.m. China - Trade Balance, USD-Denominated Trade Balance
Friday, February 7
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. -Nonfarm Payrolls,Unemployment Rate
- 8:30 a.m. Canada -Employment Change,Unemployment Rate
Monday, February 3
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Manufacturing PMI
- 10:30 p.m. Australia -RBA Rate Statement,Cash Rate
Tuesday, February 4
- 8:30 p.m. Australia - RBA Governor Lowe Speech
- 8:45 p.m. China - Caixin Services PMI
Wednesday, February 5
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
- 7:30 p.m. Australia - Retail Sales m/m, Trade Balance, NAB Quarterly Business Confidence
Thursday, February 6
- 5:30 p.m. Australia - RBA Governor Lowe Speech
- 7:30 p.m. Australia - RBA Monetary Policy Statement
- 10:00 p.m. China - Trade Balance, USD-Denominated Trade Balance
Friday, February 7
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. - Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings m/m
Disclaimer
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Paul Rejczak and Sunshine Profits' associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Paul Rejczak and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Rejczak is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Paul Rejczaks reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Paul Rejczak, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.