Investors Perspective

Last weeks economic data releases have been dimmed by China virus crisis intensity on Friday, but there was an increase in volatility following Wednesdays FOMC and the important quarterly earnings releases on Tuesday and Thursday. This week we will have Fridays Nonfarm Payrolls number. But therell be more interesting economic news releases. Lets take a look at the details.

The week behind

The financial markets have been focusing on series of economic data releases last week. Wednesdays FOMC Monetary Policy Statement has been the most important one and the markets went risk-off after the release, as stocks sold off and gold rallied. But then Thursdays Advance GDP number release along with much-better-than-expected quarterly earnings announcement from Amazon reversed the sentiment once again. Not for long though. On Friday, stock markets plunged and gold rallied following increasing China virus fears.

Lets take a look at the one-hour chart of gold price. The market has begun rallying exactly at the time of last Wednesdays FOMC Monetary Policy Statement release. So, the data brought a lot of short-term volatility, as price accelerated its uptrend following downward correction. Last week, we wrote that it would be a market mover, and it surely was.

The week ahead

What about the coming week? The markets will await Fridays Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate releases. On Monday and Wednesday the PMI numbers will be released. The ECB President Lagarde will speak on Wednesday and Thursday and it will likely move the EUR/USD currency pair. There will also be some pretty important economic data releases in Australia on Monday and in Canada on Friday. Investors will continue to react to quarterly earnings releases. Lets take a look at key highlights:

Friday's Nonfarm Payrollsnumber along with theUnemployment Ratewill be the most important economic data release this week.

On Monday we will get the ISM Manufacturing PMI and on Wednesday we will get the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI .

On Wednesday and Thursday the ECB President Lagarde will speak.

On Monday there will also be the important RBA Rate Statement , Cash Rate release in Australia, and on Friday the Employment Change along with the Unemployment Rate will be released in Canada.

Last but not the least, we will get more important quarterly earnings releases this week, including Monday's after-hours report release from GOOG .