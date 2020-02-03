Livestock Report



The April Lean Hogs contract continued its wild trading ways, opening higher from Fridays settlement, trading to its morning high at 63.00 and then getting pummeled, breaking 2 handles to the low of the day (and down move) at 61.00. The market reversed course and traded up the remainder of the day, making a new high at the end of the session at 63.60 then pulling back to settle at 62.725. Whoa!! Wow! A frenetic trading session that ends up with a neutral candle. If settlement holds, a re-test of resistance at 63.325 and then the Monday high is possible. Resistance then comes in at 64.80. If settlement fails, a re-test of support at 61.85 and then the low is possible. Support then comes in at 59.825. The Lean Hog index declined and is at 62.36 as of 01/30/2019. The Pork Cutout Index collapsed and is at 73.07 as of 01/31/2019. The April Live Cattle opened higher, made its early high at 120.60 then broke down and made a new low for the down move at 119.10. This low is just below support at 119.15 and buying came here, support holding as the market rebounded strongly. It made a new high for the session at 120.95 at the end of the day, settling nearby at 120.725. Settlement is right at resistance at 120.70. A failure from settlement could see price re-test support at 119.15. Support then comes in at 117.80. If settlement holds a test of resistance at 121.90 is possible. Cash trade was at a standstill in most regions, with a small trade at 120.00 in the Western Cornbelt. Boxed Beef cutouts were lower on light to moderate demand and moderate to heavy offerings. Choice cutouts decreased 1.44 to 211.56 and select was down 3.24 to 207.42. The choice/ select spread widened to 4.14 and the load count was 104. Slaughter was estimated to be 121,000. March Feeder Cattle traded a little differently than Hogs and Cattle. It opened higher, made the session high early in the trading session at 137.30 then was pummeled. It broke down to the low for the day and a new low for the down move at 133.65. The low is just above support at 133.50. Buying came in and sent price upwards, stopping just below the morning high at 137.10 and then settling at 136.65. It formed a Doji candlestick with a large shadow. Settlement is just below resistance at the declining 8 DMA 136.80. It is also at the 136.75 resistance level. If price could hold above the 8 DMA, a test of resistance at 138.95 is possible. A breakdown below settlement could see price re-test support levels at 135.60, 134.25 and then 133.50. The Feeder Cattle Index declined and is at 141.98 as of 01/31/2020. For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays and our next webinar will be on Thursday, February 6that 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109, bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com RISK DISCLOSURE: THERE IS A SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF LOSS IN FUTURES AND OPTIONS TRADING. THIS REPORT IS A SOLICITATION FOR ENTERING A DERIVATIVES TRANSACTION AND ALL TRANSACTIONS INCLUDE A SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF LOSS.THE USE OF A STOP-LOSS ORDER MAY NOT NECESSARILY LIMIT YOUR LOSS TO THE INTENDED AMOUNT. WHILE CURRENT EVENTS, MARKET ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SEASONAL FACTORS ARE TYPICALLY BUILT INTO FUTURES PRICES, A MOVEMENT IN THE CASH MARKET WOULD NOT NECESSARILY MOVE IN TANDEM WITH THE RELATED FUTURES AND OPTIONS CONTRACTS.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.