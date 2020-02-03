Sugar Chart Suggests This Bull Market Is Just Getting Started



Mar 20 sugar futures start the week strong by breaking above resistance and closing at the highest price since May of 2018. Looking at the monthly chart there appears to be a massive double bottom which could be very, very bullish. Fundamentals are still supportive with reports continuing the story of production deficit caused by severe weather in most major producing areas. Having closed above resistance I expect to see this market follow through and continue making gains. If you look at a monthly continuation chart going all the way back to 1990 you can see the next significant price level is only at 15.15; if sugar prices close above that level this rally we have seen so far could be only the beginning of a huge bull market move.



About the author Eric entered the workforce during the summer of 2007 as an apprentice tradesman just before the big crash and recession which followed. The impact of which strongly inspired his interest in the financial industry and began him as a student of the markets. Eric worked throughout the following years developing strong communication skills and risk management practices in the aviation and marketing industries before ultimately getting licensed and turning his passion into a career as a market strategist with RJO Futures. Sector Focus Eric specializes in trend following strategies in metals, stock indices, energies, grains, softs. Analysis Preference Supply and demand data ultimately determines the long term trend direction. However, Eric uses basic chart patterns and price action to determine the impact news and information has upon the markets, which provides insight to the short term volatility and provides clarity on timing for entry and exit of a position. Strengths and Trading Philosophy There are opportunities in the futures markets each minute of every trading day. Spreads and option strategies are utilized by Eric as they present themselves. These opportunities may tend to take place after a long buildup or extreme events. When they reveal themselves, he believes in using discipline during the three phases of a complete trading strategy: Information, Action, and Exit. Diligence in acquiring, organizing and reviewing solid and reliable information, coupled with knowing the risk that is involved. Eric's strength is confidence in taking decisive action to use opportunities revealed by the information.