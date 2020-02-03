rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Corn - Just My Opinion
Monday, February 03, 2020

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

Bookmark and Share

Weekly Corn Export Inspections 562.3 K T. vs. 500-800 K T. expected

Weekly corn export inspections were deemed a bit disappointing vs. the recent improvement in export sales. Despite the lower price performance the recent trading range ideas ($3.75 to $3.95 March) continue to be honored. Speculation runs rampant as to how China is going to resolve its food/feed problems considering the restrictions on travel. One idea is that they would import corn into the southeast vs. transporting their own corn from the northeast as it would have to travel through coronavirus infected areas. The SA corn crop appears to be developing in fine form in both Brazil and Argentina. It seems soybean harvest is catching up to the point that the early stages of the second season corn crop planting is getting under way in Brazil.

Interior cash corn markets continue to show a steady to firm bias with one exception; the Ohio River is off 1 cent. The US producer remains a reluctant seller of his cash corn. The Gulfs midday posting has it unchanged with the past couple of days. Despite what appears to be a relatively firm cash market corn spreads saw a bearish bias within the current crop year as well as the old crop vs. the new crop.

The idea that the corn market is a trading range market continues to hold true despite the lower flat price and the recent bear spreading. The so far uncontained coronavirus still has the trade approaching the corn market with a bearish bias as they remain fearful of the unknown as to how it will interrupt the global corn trade.

Daily Support & Resistance

March Corn $3.75 - $3.83

July Corn $3.86 - $3.94

The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must considerwhether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

LIKEJUST MY OPINION? GET MORE.

Wheat, corn and soybeans covered daily and get first access when you subscribe toIFG Edge,our exclusive home for market commentary. Visit:https://www.ifgfutures.com/ifg-edge-overview/for a free 30-day trial; Includes our morning call, exclusive reports, and more.

QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS REPORT OR THE MARKETS?

Contact me!Tom Fritz, Agricultural Market Analyst at1.800.786.4475.

Learn more aboutInternational Futures Groupatwww.ifgfutures.com



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world.

 

 

Contributing author since 11/7/2017 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy