Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Call me at 406 -682 -5010

Ennis, Montana 59729

Follow me on twitter@commodityinsite

Below are some comments I posted in my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite earlier in the session. Note the time sent. The information was also sent to my brokerage clients, those that recently bought my book Haunted by Markets and of course, my subscribers. Hope you find something of interest.

-------------------------------------------------------

livestock complex

Though June hogs are up 130 points, spot month February futures are 160 lower. Feeder cattle are down 127 points with Feb. and June hogs down 37 and 45 points respectively. The critters are bearish and so are most all other markets today.

I keep hearing rumors China will be a big, big buyer of pork in the coming day. I would only trade hogs from the long side and will not be outright short cattle at current levels.

And I still believe hogs can gain a great deal of ground compared to cattle. The sleeper today is long Feb. hogs vs. short Feb. cattle. And as I type furiously away, the spread between Feb. hog and Feb. cattle is the best in favor of the hogs since early today. Those attempting to buy Feb. hogs and sell Feb. cattle should do it now with a $400, intra-day stop. Do it now!

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Earlier yet, I posted the following on my Twitter account:

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Front month hog futures are down 107 but June is up 207. Go figure!

However, pork cutout just rose $4.07 this morning! The rise with cutout values hints loudly that front hogs will close higher today. Time will tell!

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

An argument can be made that commodities per se, for January that just ended was the most bearish start to a New Year and New Decade in history. Some are also using that argument about the stock market as well. Such opinions and forecasts may prove to be bearish moving forward because many embrace that old saw, As January goes, so goes the rest of the year.

But I have my own opinion about what the future will bring and more than happy to share it with you. If interested, drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 406 682 5010. I am excited about the New Year and you should be as well.

Assuming, of course, you receive timely and accurate information. Let me hear from you! And keep in mind that if pork cutout values continue to soar higher such as seen this morning, being short the oinkers is not a wise position to hold. Not wise at all!

The time is12:40 p.m. Chicago

This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.