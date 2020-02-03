Wheat Futures---Wheat futures in the March contract is now trading lower for the 7th consecutive session down another $0.03 at 5.52 a bushel as the grain market remains very weak as do most agricultural sectors due to the fact that the Coronavirus is a major concern for demand going forward.

I will be recommending a bearish position if prices close below the January 8th low of 5.45 while then placing the stop loss above the most recent high of 5.92 as the risk would be around $2,600 per contract plus slippage and commission, however the chart structure will improve tremendously in the next couple of days therefor reducing the monetary risk substantially.

Wheat prices are trading below their 20 day but still above their 100 day moving average as the large money managed funds are long 49,000 contracts as they are starting to get nervous at this time as we are right near a 4 week low as that could push prices even lower so look to play this to the downside as we could be involved soon.

At the current time I do not have any grain recommendations as I'm keeping a close eye on as of Coronavirus which has certainly put a wrench into the closet here in the short-term.

TREND: LOWER---MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.