Live Cattle Futures---Live cattle futures in the April contract is currently trading higher by 50 points at 120.17 breaking a 5 day losing streak as stabilization has come back into many different sectors as the U.S stock market is up sharply today helping support cattle in today's trade.

Cattle prices are still trading below their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is to the downside as one very interesting fact is that the large money managed funds are long 71,000 contracts as they have been getting hammered on this trade as that could add more fuel to the fire to the downside. I have been recommending a bearish position from the 124.50 level and if you took that trade the stop-loss now stands at 127.27 as the chart structure will improve on a daily basis therefor lowering the monetary risk.

The agricultural markets still remain weak in my opinion due to the Coronavirus & until that situation has more clarity I think there could be more liquidation as I still think there's a possibility that cattle prices could trade down to the 110 level so stay short as the risk/reward remains in your favor.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

